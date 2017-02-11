Set the Mood: A Valentine’s Day Shopping Guide

I f you’re lucky enough to be in Puerto Vallarta with your partner for Valentine’s Day, you won’t have any trouble finding a special restaurant to enjoy a Valentine’s dinner. But how about those last-minute romantic purchases to set the mood for the rest of the evening?

Old Town

Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without a bottle (or two) of bubbly, which is why you should head over to Cork + Bottle in Los Mercados, where proprietor Nina Goodhope carries a selection of champagnes and sparkling wines, including French and Mexican options.

While you’re at Los Mercados check out their cooler full of baked in-house cakes and other pastries in Que Rico. Their red velvet cake would definitely set the mood you’re after.

The florist ROMORGAN on Lazaro Cardenas has floral bouquets and arrangements available, including decorations that can add a romantic air to the mood you’re setting. (Tip: stop by ROMORGAN early as their bouquets often sell out before the end of the day.)

Hotel Zone

PV Cupcakes in Plaza Caracol always has someway to say ‘I love you’ in frosting, including seasonal specialties (think pumpkin spiced cupcakes during autumn) – watch their Facebook page for all the seasonal flavours.

Inside Plaza Caracol you’ll find a number of different florists with bouquets ready to take home to your better half, including tropical arrangements featuring flowers local to the region. Also in Plaza Caracol are dozens of shops offering love themed gifts including jewellery, spa treatments, massage oils and sexy lingerie for men and women.

Down the street from Plaza Caracol is La Playa Warehouse, which stocks a selection of spirits and sparkling wines that are perfect for a romantic evening celebration following a Valentine’s Day dinner at your favourite restaurant. The Marina Vallarta

The Marina Vallarta has plenty of places to stop for some last minute shopping for Valentine’s Day. La Europea in Nima Bay stocks European wines and gourmet food including cheeses and chocolates – perfect for a ‘dessert course’ following your special meal.

Nearby Pie in the Sky, always has a number of freshly-baked cakes and pastries to choose from – a decadent chocolate cake being exquisite choice.

With such diverse options across the city of Puerto Vallarta, it’s easy to find the right gifts and supplies to make your Valentine’s Day a romantic affair. A visit to any of these shops can go a long way in making it an evening to remember.