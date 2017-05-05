Second weekend of the Vallarta Azteca International Folklore Festival

700 dancers from around Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru continue to participate in the event that runs from April 27 to May 7.

The coordinator, Juan Antonio Salcedo Padilla, thanks the Tourism Directorate and the Vallartense Institute of Culture for their support. As well, he thanks the families who are helping to house the performers that come from several areas in Mexico including Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Sinaloa, and Jalisco as well as Columbia, Chile and Peru.

“There are over 600 of the best dancers selected to participate in this annual festival,” says Salcedo Padilla.

There will be concerts each night until May 7 held at the new outdoor main stage next to the Sheraton Hotel, commonly referred to as the volleyball courts or IPEJAL field. In addition there will be seating for 2000 spectators as well as a carnival and market set up to enhance the festival as a family friendly event.

7:00 pm – IPEJAL (beside the Sheraton)

May 4 – Peru and Columbia

May 5 – Vallarta Azteca Youth and Jalisco

May 6 – Nayarit, Baja California and CDMX

May 7 – Nuevo Leon and Vallarta Azteca

7:00pm – Park Hidalgo

May 5 – Columbia

For more information visit them at: www.facebook.com/FESTVA

