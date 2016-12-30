Sayulita Escapade Here We Come!

Happy holidays dear readers!

Another joyous season in Puerto Vallarta with another great reason to put a positive spin on life! In our new chapter, my husband, Cal, and I continue to look for adventure and the humour in all things. With an enforced “time out” as I recuperate from a fractured wrist, I find myself mostly dependent on dictation. As a writer and chaotic thinker, dictation is my first new challenge.

(My “new normal” challenges will be shamelessly exposed in later stories.) Dictation works because you save the wrist from incessant typing of first drafts, but in my case, it doesn’t often recognize “V speak”. The difference between what it hears, and what I say, is no doubt funnier than my corrected version, but makes no sense to anyone but me.

“We’ve got a good excuse for a getaway,” I said to Cal excitedly as we agreed to let some friends use our PV condo. “Let’s find an inexpensive place and have an adventure. And we’ll get a great story out of it!”

The little green casita on the south end of Sayulita sounded perfect. It would have less noise than the plaza, promised several outdoor patios, beautiful chirping birds and butterflies and a full kitchen. Getting there required extra communication with the owners. “Turn off the highway when you see the cow sign,” they said, which was our first clue it would be in a rustic neighborhood. Second clue was “there may be the occasional sounds of roosters.” We’ve been spared the sounds of roosters in our other offbeat rentals, so this would be a

new experience and infuse a little of the “Country” into this “City Girl.”

With the cow sign half hidden in the highway bush, we saw it just in time to turn and couldn’t miss seeing the neon green of the house ten minutes later. It was easy to find parking on the dirt road for our brand-new sparkling VW rental. As the only vehicle that was white and new, we knew it would not look like the same when we pulled out. With the motorcycles and trucks kicking up dust on the highway, it would soon blend in with the “hood.” A comfortable tucked away area, if Casa Mariposa delivered half the promotional highlights, we’d have a great two weeks. I reminded myself, it’s not the Four Seasons, where the stories are about awe-inspiring food and service; it’s about the stories of life.

We were given a little key to our front iron gate that was one half of the property.

The colorful laundry hanging on the line gave it a comfortable lived in feel. “Did you see it only has a double bed?” our friends asked. Yes, we knew this and being small people, planned to cuddle like we did by when we visited my mother and slept in my childhood double bed.

The casita was small and “bohemian” as promised, and it was clean! We immediately began to unpack and squeeze our over packing into every small nook and flat surface. The groceries we bought at Mega on the way up were too many to fit in the small fridge, but there was always the floor. Lucky for me,

Cal never brings a lot of clothes and I got most of a small exposed rack with 10 hangers. We even had a chest with two drawers in it. I fell in love again with my favorite funky colorful clothes, hanging them on the steel rod. Adding the perfect final touch to rod décor, I positioned my long silver sequin scarf in the middle, just waiting to be worn drinking Champagne in a beach bar on Christmas.

“We can do this,” I said lying down on the double bed featuring a yellow & red crocheted quilt I knew some past relative had made with love. We would not be having any problems from the mattress being too soft and the four inches between my side of the bed and the wall guaranteed I’d be getting exercise crawling in and out over the top, trying not to knee Cal in a sensitive place. And there was absolutely no way of falling in that space.

“This is an upgrade,” we laughed, looking at four patterned mugs all with handles

and four matched white plates. Our modest San Pancho casita last year featured two mugs, one with a broken handle and two matching plastic plates.

Another great source of stories for friends who would rather live vicariously through my printed words than brave the experiences.

Sayulita, now a Pueblo Magico, is booming! Streets filled with a cross culture of

revelers. Young families, dreadlocked dudes. Lacy picados (decorated paper flags) hanging on high wires across every street. Overflowing restaurants serving patrons on tables set on top of cobbled streets. Laughter, music, sparkling lights, children and dogs gathered together to celebrate out loud in a cacophony of textures, sights and sounds.

Hanging glass hearts and large paintings of pink hibiscus adorned the walls of Los Corazones restaurant where we decide to dine. We toast to our good life’s fortune with Cal’s mango licuado, a star fruit adorning the rim, and I with a glass of my favorite cheap chardonnay. Owned by a Mexican chef and his outgoing wife from Portland, we settle in for a delicious meal.

In closing, I want to express how lucky we are to have so many things for which to be thankful. Family, friends near and far, and this amazing country that values living out loud in joy while cheerfully embracing us all. Going out of our comfort zone is in its own way, refreshing.

We’ve traded the garbage truck and condo construction noise of Old Town for a soundtrack of crowing roosters. After one night and morning “wake up call,” the roosters are more than “occasional.” But given disco noise and other alternatives, I think the crowing has a definite edge!.

(Stay tuned for more “Sayulita Escapades” in the coming weeks.)