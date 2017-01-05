Sayulita Escapade Beach Bummed

Look down” I said to my husband Cal, using two of our favorite words when walking in PV. This time it was not about uneven stairs or surprise steps; this was about not stepping on horse droppings as we began our journey down the highly promoted “horse trail parallel to the highway” on our way to a “beautiful secluded beach.”

The promotion for our rental apartment outside Sayulita alluded to three pristine private beaches easily walkable from the property. The narrowing of the dirt path, plus overgrown tangled roots just waiting to encircle my feet and send me to my knees, is not exactly my favorite terrain. (If I’m going to fall to my knees, it’s not going to be for that reason!) I was walking like a hundred-year-old, my wrist braced to mend a fracture reminding me of my own fragility.

“This is why I never chose to go on an Outward Bound trip as a kid,” I mumbled to Cal, bringing up the rear encumbered like a mule with a beach umbrella slung over one shoulder and a bag of towels and sundries over the other. I had no doubt the beach would be “secluded”, as we were the only ones on the trail.

“There’s Mother,” I call out at the sight of a brilliant white, red and black butterfly circling around us, flying in and out of leafy tree branches.

My mother passed on at 104 this spring, entertaining us all with her love of color and costume. I’m convinced she’s appearing in her “new act” every time I see an outstanding butterfly.

Within minutes, several young people carrying surfboards and two folks “of a certain age” appeared on another trail merging with ours. “Now do you feel better?“ Cal asked. I would have felt a lot better if there were a resort with a service staff greeting us at the end of this trail, but I pushed that thought back in my head. I had freely chosen this adventure out of my comfort zone.

We continued along the trail talking with the parents of the boys, my braced arm now clinging to the father’s. “You should see where we are staying,” he said, sharing information about a creative sounding, small condo beach development featuring houses brought over from Bali. They soon went their separate way, I rewrapped my arm around my darling Cal’s and we kept going on what they assured us was an “easy path to the beach.” For another 30 minutes of navigating steep and narrow crevices in rocks, sliding on dried leaves, and avoiding prickly branches waiting to catch us in their web, I forced myself to focus (not easy for an ADD Gemini). Just as my mind began to drift dangerously away, I heard the sounds of our favorite symphony…. crashing ocean waves.

Cal and I often talk of long travels where we “follow the sun.” Coastal and island paradises where we can endlessly feed our passion for beach walking. Living in Banderas Bay the beach areas during the Christmas/New Years holidays are overwhelmed by throngs of visitors from all over the world. Finding a hidden beach far from tourists and vendors was worth the hike.

Climbing upwards toward the top, I stop to catch my breath. “This reminds me of California,” I say, remembering our beach treks in Big Sur and Carmel. “Really?” Cal look astonished, but not surprised, as I’ve perfected the art of drifting away from reality into nostalgia and Hollywood scenes. One more annoying hill and there it was stretched out below us: Patzcuarita Beach. A huge expanse of empty sand with the idyllic coastline of waves and mountains we love so much. With one big difference. The sand was nothing like we expected. It wasn’t white. It wasn’t rocky. It wasn’t even brown. It was covered in black, trails from the shoreline to the top. “Wow,” was all we could say. “Looks like this was devastated by a fire.”

Determined to get to the water, and make some use of the umbrella we schlepped, we took off our sandals, and proceeded down the beach in search of a black free zone. I was not ready to hit the trail again without a break and there had to be something special hidden beneath. This was not only shocking, it was mystifying.

“Look over there, “I said, pointing to a small area ahead. After braving the trail, we would make the best of it. With a few Boy Scout techniques, Cal deftly and stoically stuck our miniature blue beach umbrella in the sand. The radius of shade was big enough for two children. We’re small enough to sleep in a double bed, so we placed our two colorful towels down using up every inch of shade and giving us enough room to carefully ease our tired bodies. “Good enough for now,” we laughed. “Of course, we‘ll have to move our towels every ten minutes as the sun shifts.”

“If we’re careful, maybe we won’t have to get zapped so soon,” I said optimistically knowing any sun exposure leads to a donation to the skin doctor. “Where’s the guy with the drinks and snacks?” Cal laughed.

Hand in hand, we rushed to the call of the ocean where the rollicking waves were undaunted as they race to the shore. Saddened by the damage wreaked on this oasis, watching the lone surfboarder challenge the waves was our reward. The cool clear water rushing over our toes was the familiar feel of what we crave. Surprisingly simple, yet so deep rooted in our souls.

We laughed and danced away from the waves challenging them to get us wet. And the further we walked, the more it looked like nature’s pounding surf was working slowly but steadily, to replace the crude swaths of affected sand. Two bikini clad sun bathers lay peacefully on their towels oblivious to the color of the sand.

Back under our three feet of shade, Cal, who can sleep anywhere, soon began singing a solo in the key of “Z”.

Reflecting on the cause of this black sandy canvas unlike any picture I had ever seen, a fire seemed ludicrous. Could this be the footprint of man? An oil spill disaster oozing into this sunkissed oasis?

“Take only memories, leave only footprints,” says the infamous national parks mantra. These “footprints” of what could have been an oil industry accident, were a vivid reminder of the tug of war between man and nature.

But I still wasn’t convinced, and I hoped for a different answer.

As the sun dropped lower in the sky, we ambled down the beach for one last walk before we’d depart. Marveling at the beauty of the scene beyond the mysterious black, we walked North to the end of the beach where the ocean had created a barrier with a large pile of black rocks that looked like coal. There was no doubt now of the cause. Volcanic rocks swept up. tossed and crumbled by wave’s dauntless motions; it was here we finally got the answers. Likely the beach was made of black crystals of sand were now being washed up by the tides, gradually replacing the black sands we typically associate with Hawaii. (Note: PV area guidebooks refer to other, additional black sand beaches around Punta de Mita.)

Enlightened by one more learning experience, I laughed at my dramatic visions. Beach bummed to Beach blessed. There were two more beaches to discover. The trail trek back would be easier, and Happy Hour was only a few hours away.

Virginia Fox is a freelance writer. Her writings are humorous fictional stories of her adventures.