Say No to Paper Lanterns

Mexico is renowned for its use of fireworks and now sky lanterns (or Chinese lanterns) are becoming popular. These paper lanterns are released during holidays, weddings and fiestas. Sure, they look beautiful but similar to released balloons, sky lanterns all return to earth as litter and potential fire hazards, especially with the Palapa roofs we have here in Puerto Vallarta and across the Riviera Nayarit.

They are often marketed as “biodegradable” or “earth- friendly,” both untrue. Sky lanterns are made with treated paper, wires and/or a bamboo ring that do not burn up and have to land somewhere. They can travel for miles and always land as dangerous litter. Sky lanterns have caused huge structure fires and wildfires. This flaming aerial trash has caused serious burns to humans and killed animals that eat them or become entangled in their fallen remains.

With no way to gauge where or when they will land, these lanterns can very well land in the bay and become a death trap for turtles, whales, dolphins and more of our valued habitat.

Entire countries have banned the use of sky lanterns, including Austria, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Spain, Germany and parts of Canada.

Here in Mexico, there are no such bans but that shouldn’t stop you from appreciating the danger that these lanterns pose and think twice before setting any off.