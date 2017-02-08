Save! Save! Save!

The good, old “Trib” has been supporting the International Friendship Club (IFC) for many years and its loyal readers know that the club’s three major goals are firstly, to raise money from membership fees by operating its famous Home Tours and by charging fees for lectures and lessons, secondly to give all of its profits away each year in support of twenty different charities and programs and thirdly, to have fun doing it. If you’d like to get involved in any of these activities the IFC would love to hear from you.

However, if you are too busy to be an active member of the IFC and you’d just like to save some money while you are in Puerto Vallarta, purchasing a club membership makes perfect sense for you. The club has many restaurants, as well as retail and professional businesses, which support the club’s goal of helping local charities and they, very generously, give either a 10% or a 15 % discount to IFC members. If you take a look at the IFC website www.ifcvallarta.com and click on the “Complete List” on the “Preferred Merchants” page you will see that there are about 70 restaurants listed there and each entry shows whether it will give you a 10% or a 15% discount.

Some of the most popular restaurants in Puerto Vallarta participate in this program including Los Muertos Brewery, Nacho Daddy’s, No Way José, River Café, Roberto’s, Sea Monkey, Si Señor and Trio Restaurant and I just picked a few from the bottom of the alphabet.

Other businesses that give IFC discounts include Zapotec Art, Ocean Friendly Whale Watching Tours and Holistic Bio Spa. Checking that webpage above, I see that there are almost 70 restaurants and 15 other businesses. Here’s how to save some serious money. Let’s say that a couple visits PV for 10 weeks and goes out for dinner twice a week. That means they buy 4 meals and drinks each week or 40 in total. And let’s assume the average “evening” costs them $400 pesos per person.

So 40 times $400 equals $16,000 pesos that they spend on eating out while they are here. If they eat at any of the 70 restaurants on the IFC list they save 10% (at least) of $16,000 or $1600. The cost of a membership in IFC is only $350 pesos. So this mythical couple would save $1,250 pesos and wouldn’t have to participate in the club’s activities at all. However, they would be donating $350 pesos towards helping our local Mexican friends and neighbours. It’s a win-win situation.

Not only do IFC members save money with the club’s preferred merchants but also on activities run by the club. Members save $50 pesos on every bridge lesson they take and another $50 pesos every time they play social bridge on a Friday afternoon. A set of 4 Spanish lessons is discounted by $65 pesos and entry to the history lectures on Friday mornings saves members another 20 pesos. If you are looking to save money and to make friends the IFC has a special deal for you.

Every Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 members and visitors gather at the clubhouse for “Happy Hour” where you can meet old friends (some very old) and make new ones. At around 6:00 this get-together morphs into the weekly dine-around. The club arranges for twenty seats to be available at each of two restaurants which are Preferred Merchants and the members and visitors continue the scintillating conversations that started at happy hour. It’s a great way to meet, eat and save.

The IFC’s primary focus is on helping Mexicans in the city and around the Bay of Banderas. As well as its own free surgery for children with cleft palates, which has been going for 30 years, the club supports orphanages (Corazon de Nina, Maximo Cornejo), rehabilitation facilities (Pasitos de Luz, Clinica Santa Barbara) , educational projects ( Biblioteca Los Mangos, ALAS-school of song, Volcanes Community Educational Project) and others.

Please check out IFC’s Preferred Merchants, its classes and social activities and its Special Events on www.ifcvallarta. com or by visiting the clubhouse between 9:00 and 1:30 Monday to Friday. It is located upstairs at the northeast corner of Insurgentes where it crosses the River Cuale. Remember that the IFC Home Tours run on Tuesday and Wednesdays. See events listings about them.