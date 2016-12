Everyone loves gifts. You, me (thank you!) and the IRS. Yes, there is a federal gift tax. No need to panic…just read on and learn.

Connecticut also has a gift tax.

What’s a gift? It’s any property you give away without getting or expecting to get something of at least equal value back. You can see how a typical gift is a “gift”. Less obvious: items you sell at less than actual value, where you could be making a partial gift -the difference. Donors are on the hook for any gift tax due, not the person receiving gifts. Also, there is no income tax due by the person receiving the property. U.S. citizens and U.S. residents are subject to the gift tax.

The annual exclusion from gift tax: you can make gifts to any person up to that amount, free of gift tax. For 2016 and 2017 the exclusion is $14,000. With your U.S. citizen spouse you could make a split gift to, say, your grandson, of up to $28,000 and not have to pay gift tax. Because the exclusion is annual, some people give one gift on Dec. 31, and another the day after that, taking advantage of both annual exclusions back to back.

Do you come from a community property state? If you gift community property, it must be split between spouses and a return filed even if no tax due.

Some gifts can be excluded, such as those paid on behalf of an individual for educational or medical expenses.

Gifts worth more than the exclusion amount must be reported on a gift tax return, as is gift “splitting” by spouses.

Speaking of spouses, you can gift unlimited amounts to your U.S. citizen spouse. Notice I said citizen. If the spouse is not a citizen (such as a green card holder) there is an annual limit of $148,000. If on the other hand, your generous non-citizen spouse gifts you something valued at more than $100,000, you, the U.S. citizen, must report that gift with a special information return. No gift tax is due from a receiving a foreign gift, but there’s a hefty penalty if you don’t let the IRS know you got it.

As you can see, gifts are ways in which you can express your love and affection, and also gradually distribute your estate during life, hopefully leaving less for Uncle Sam.

Orlando Gotay is a California licensed tax attorney (with a Master of Laws in Taxation) admitted to practice before the IRS, the U.S. Tax Court and other taxing agencies. His love of things Mexican has led him to devote part of his practice to the tax matters of U.S. expats in Mexico. He can be reached at tax@orlandogotay.com. This is solely informational, not legal advice; consult your advisor.