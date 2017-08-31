Salvatore Celebrates 38 Years of Music, Princesas Desesperadas Return To Incanto

Summertime audiences are filling the house at Incanto!

Salvatore Rodriguez, professional musician and teacher, will celebrate his 38th year in music with his own show on Thursday, August 31 at 8pm. Also known as the “Mexican Liberace”, he will present an evening of classical piano music, featuring special guests including vocalist Estela Rosas, singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes, and presenter Paco Ojeda. Hailing from Tepic, Salvatore has played piano since age eleven, ultimately earning a degree in music at the University of Guadalajara. He has since played for some of the biggest names in music, including icons Juan Gabriel, Rocio Durcal, Lila Downs, Vikki Carr and many others. He is the only Mexican who has won the prestigious Yamaha Piano Award, and in 2016, he was named “Best Lyricist Pianist of Latin America”, an award given by Mexico’s Secretary of Culture. This event is nearly sold-out. Please contact Incanto’s box office for availability.

Perro Bravo Productions returns to Incanto with two final performances of the Spanish adapted version of Tomas Ustusastegui’s comedy “Princesas Desesperadas”. Under the clever supervision of multi-award winner, director Ramiro Daniel, and with the participation of award-winning actors Juan Pablo Hernandez, Juan Carlos Ramirez, Cesar Trujillo, and Cesar Bravo, “Princesas Desesperadas” is a fast-paced comedy that tells the story of four Disney Princesses who get together fifteen years after their “happily ever afters.” Princesas Desesperadas – in Spanish – began in Puerto Vallarta in April 2014, and has enjoyed overwhelming success ever since. Final shows Sept. 1, 2 at 8:30pm in the cabaret theater. All performances are in Spanish.

Paco Ojeda On Music presents ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ in a movie music appreciation lecture on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4pm. Learn everything you never knew (and then some!) about this sinister and entertaining horror/comedy rock musical, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, about a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Then on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4pm, watch the 1986 film version of the musical, directed by Frank Oz. The film stars Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Levi Stubbs as the voice of Audrey II. The film also featured special appearances by James Belushi, John Candy and Bill Murray. The film’s original finale, based on the musical’s not-so-happy ending, was rewritten and reshot after audiences at the preview screenings did not react positively to it. For years this darker ending was only available as black-and-white workprint footage, was fully restored in 2012 by Warner Home Video, and will be presented at this screening.

Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers play Classic Rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Carlos & Tongo play Latin/Cuban rhythms on Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks with Chris Kenny on guitar. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are on Saturdays at 5pm. Proceeds benefit Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones who will perform. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm (also on Fridays now at 7pm). Beginning Sept. 6, popular band Piel Canela will play in the piano bar on Sundays at 7pm, with Salsa dancing and lessons with professional dance instructor Francisco Ledesma at 8pm. Also watch for Movie Nights coming soon to the main theater.

