Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra Returns May 7th

The Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra, Puerto Vallarta’s first and only youth-based jazz orchestra, will be returning to the Jazz Foundation on Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm for their third presentation in their First-Sunday-of-the Month concert series. The Salty Paws’ first two concerts in March and April were packed with enthusiastic, cheering audiences. These kids are developing as jazz musicians in leaps and bounds – incredible, considering the group was established only last September!

The “Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra” or “Pata Salada Orquesta de Jazz” is characterized by instrumentation in the style of a Big Band orchestra. The members mainly consist of young musicians learning jazz improvisation – the definition of jazz encompassing three major categories – swing, rock and Latin. While the usual big band consists of eighteen musicians, the Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra has grown to twenty-seven members. They have already given several fundraising concerts – at Act II Stages in Puerto Vallarta, The Breakers Beach Club Restaurant and Bar in Bucerias, and Plaza Caracol in Puerto Vallarta, to name a few. They aspire to give concerts in other venues throughout the country.

The whole thing was started when several talented young musicians heard the Puerto Vallarta Big Band play. Inspiration struck and a jazz workshop formed. Led by the young, impassioned Founder and Director Victor Kris, it quickly evolved into a full jazz ensemble – and expanded beyond the usual jazz instrumentation, and includes violins, flutes and clarinets, adding innovative dimensions to the ensemble. Shortly afterwards, the founding members voted to name the jazz orchestra “Salty Paw” or “Pata Salada,” which means a person from Puerto Vallarta.

The first semester took place mostly at Biblioteca Los Mangos, starting with the first rehearsal Saturday, September 10, 2016.The Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra has since resided at the American School. In April the kindergarten next to Los Mangos generously offered the use of their space as a home base, which is helpful beyond description. The support of all these institutions is, and has been, crucial. It is far more appreciated than words can ever say.

There is no jazz program like this in Puerto Vallarta. The course offers an academic base of jazz history, music theory, and ensemble. It focuses on teaching individuals to be themselves, to be proud of who they are and what they can create in the moment, while having fun. The course is available to anyone who would like to hear and learn about jazz. If you can play an instrument, you can play with the Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra. If you’re interested, contact Victor Kris at saltypawjazz@gmail.com or Facebook “Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra.” Rehearsals are at the kindergarten next door to Biblioteca Los Mangos on Francisco Villa, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5:30 – 7 PM and Saturdays, 2 – 4 PM. To confirm, call cell phone (322) 138-2613.

The Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra, which is part of the newly formed Asociacion Civil (AC), Instituto de Artes Musicales Puerto Vallarta (I AM PV), is been a privately funded program that relies solely on fundraisers and donations from the community.