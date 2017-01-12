RULING THE ROOST

Virginia Fox is a Writer, Performer, Producer and Storyteller. She is working on an anthology of her fondest memories, “Moon Lady’s Wild Rides.” All fictional stories are written for the fun and joy of sharing life with a humorous twist.

“Hola, hermana,” I heard the familiar voice of our Mexican brother on the phone.

“I’ve got something I want to tell you. Something you will like.”

Gustavo’s been in our Mexican life for over fifteen years. We’ve watched his children grow up, taken trips with the family, and cherish his perspectives on Mexican life.

“What is it?” I ask excitedly. “My cousin has a place in Chacala, a small town about 60 miles north of Vallarta. It’s a fishing village in a small ocean cove and he wants to share it with you.” “We would live with his family?” I asked my antenna going up. Having a private bathroom at this age is critical. “No, it’s yours. For three days.” Gustavo says. “How much would it be?” I ask. “Nearly free,” he laughs. “Really? Like your jewelry?” I ask. “All you have to pay is something for the maid,” he says. Gustavo knows we like to experience the backroads.

“Tell me more,” I ask Gustavo who loves to please, as do all Mexicans. Going out for a birria dinner or a tongue taco is one thing. Sleeping away from our comfort zone, another. “You will like it. No pets. Quiet. You’ll live like Mexicans.” “Quiet?” I ask knowing Mexicans live “out loud.” “Maybe one rooster and a couple dogs, but every place has that,” Gustavo adds.

Who needs urban comforts when you can have a tropical experience without flying to the Amazon. We wanted to see more of Mexico, and living in the city with the daily noise of garbage grinding, construction pounding and discos thumping, we were used to noise. “Yes,” we said and agreed on a date.

The bungalow was modest, clean and inviting with an outdoor shower decked out in Mexican tiles. In twenty minutes, we’d unpacked our one suitcase, snacks and beverages and donned our swimsuits and cover-ups. Beach lovers at heart, we headed to Playa Chacala, running down the sparsely populated sand and sticking our toes into the clear, calm waters. Trip Advisor was right. In town and at the nearby spiritual retreat, this was, “far from the madding crowd.” That night we feasted on fish so fresh we were afraid we’d find the hook, read by one lamp, and fell asleep like babies. On our first morning, we began to learn what one rooster could do.

“That can’t be one rooster,” I mumbled to Cal, rudely awakened on our first morning. “Do they ever get tired of screaming?” A chance to visit a small town becoming known for its annual music festival, Chacala was sharing its “music,” but a soundtrack I hadn’t expected.

On the second morning, the uninvited rooster wake up calls for someone who is not a morning person began taking their toll. Not on Cal, who sleeps soundly through all the crowing solos and choruses. This is one time his deafness is a blessing. The bright side is after twenty-nine years of sleeping next to each other, Cal has discovered a cure for his snoring. Wearing a “mouth guard” over his top and bottom teeth, he no longer emits the guttural disturbances that drive wives into separate bedrooms. I shuddered to think what would have happened without the apparatus if I’d tried to sleep with roosters crowing, Cal snoring, and my few remaining hormones ready to retaliate.

What was once, “enchanting” was deflating as fast as the air hissing out of a popped balloon.

It definitely wasn’t one or two roosters. It was a gang of defiant crowers sounding like they’d recruited other rooster members from nearby areas anxious to crow on a new stage. Could it be a plot? An expat psychopath running from the law, hiding in the foliage that was amplifying their sounds by outfitting them with head mics? Or a closet sadist playing a soundtrack of feathered fowl?!

As the morning revealed itself in a war zone of annoying cacophony, a pack of chacalacas joined the chorus screeching their chants like, “belting sopranos.” The roosters added the Alto part, with barking dogs the Baritones. This was one chorus that was never in tune.

I’m a city girl. The roosters I’d seen in storybooks and animated films were appealing. I imagined their colorful regal feathers inspiring costumes adorning stars at an Art Institute Met Gala.

This day, I found these feathered fowl neither appealing nor annoying. They were downright abusive. (Note: Rooster Right To Life lovers, please don’t write hate letters to me, I haven’t hurt any of them…yet.)

Who are these abusive dominators? I wanted answers.

It’s true, roosters crow when it’s light outside. At dawn, their trumpets began to blare. But they don’t stop there. They crow all day long, and they’re proud of it. They crow when it’s light. They crow when a car goes by. They crow even louder when dogs or any threats appear. They crow about themselves as blatantly as politicians brag about their successes. They are conquerors, and they want everyone to know.

A few sentences from Wikipedia and it all becomes clear. All roosters are males. They start crowing a few months after birth, and as adults, they crow to mark their territory. Promiscuous fowls, they strut and crow as they take on all the hens in the yard. They rule their roost, fiercely protect their hens, and make sure everyone knows it.

Wanting to see their roost before we left, I asked the maid, “Donde estan los gallos?” acting out the words. She gestured to a lot down the dirt path pointing out the scene of their crime. Strutting proudly around their guardian and human protector who was drinking beer in the back of a truck. Turning to look at me, the head cock crowed: “Back off, Gringa, this is my turf.”

The next morning, I faced my reality. They were the morning soundtrack.

“Remember what Jim used to say”, Cal said quoting his Zen Buddhist friend, “If you don’t want to hear something, don’t listen.” After two long minutes of trial, I gave up. I’d listen to their cadence, to see if I could I hear “rooster speak.”

I broke down their crowing into five distinctive “crowing” rhythms. Using my instincts of a storyteller, I heard their “crowing” in half and full beats translating their uniquely guttural messages in my unique style.

“Caulk Ca Caulk Caulk ”: “This is my time.” “Bring it all on.”

“Ca Caulk Caulk”: “You’re mine now.” ”You look fat.”

“Ca Caulk Ca Caulk Caulk”: Get off my roost, bitch.”

“Ca Ca Ca Caulk Caulk”: “You wanna cock fight?”

And then “Caulk Caulk Caulk, Ca Ca” : “Use your ear plugs, Gringa!”

Reluctantly I followed the feathered fowl’s demand, stuffing orange sponges into my ears that I knew would fall out. I began to laugh. It’s the year of the Rooster in the Chinese calendar. I squished my head between two pillows. I could barely breathe, but I’d muffled the roosters. This is their territory, not mine. They do rule their roost, and at least if I suffocate, I will be found with a smile on my face.