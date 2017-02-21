Rosie O’Donnell was born on March 21, 1962, in Long Island, New York. Her mother was your typical homemaker of the era and her father was an electrical engineer who worked in the defense industry. Her father emigrated from Ireland during his childhood, and her mother was Irish American. Just days before her 11th birthday, Rosie lost her mother to breast cancer.

In High School, Rosie was voted homecoming queen, prom queen, senior class president, and of course, class clown. During high school she began exploring her interest in comedy, beginning with a skit performed in front of the school in which she imitated Gilda Radner’s Saturday Night Live’s character Roseanne Roseanna Danna. After graduating high school in 1980, Rosie briefly attended Dickinson College, later transferring to Boston University before dropping out of college to pursue her passion, comedy.

Rosie would start the grueling five year life of touring as a stand-up comedian in clubs. A couple of years into her run in the clubs, a woman came over to Rosie after a show and said, I think you’re funny. Can you give me your number? My dad is Ed McMahon. At the time, Ed hosted the TV show Star was one of the biggest shows on TV and a stepping stone for future stars.

Although Rosie doubted this woman was who she said she was, Rosie gave her the phone number. Three days later, the talent booker from Star Search called and told Rosie, they were going to fly her out to Los Angeles to appear on the show. Rosie would go on to win five weeks in a row on Star Search, and it gave her important national exposure.

Rosie then moved on to TV sitcoms, making her TV series debut as Nell Carter’s neighbor on the hit Gimme a Break! in 1986. In 1988, Rosie joined the music video channel VH1, as a VJ. She started hosting a series for VH1, Stand-up Spotlight, a showcase for up-and-coming comedians. Then Rosie made her movie debut in A League of Their Own (1992) with A-listers Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna.

Rosie would choose movie roles that didn’t repeat her previous ones and a supporting role, rather than the main star. Rosie appeared in Sleepless in Seattle (1993) playing Meg Ryan’s best friend. Then Rosie appeared as Betty Rubble in the live action movie of the classic cartoon,The Flintstones (1994) with John Goodman and Rick Moranis. That same year, Rosie also played a federal agent paired with Dan Aykroyd in the comedy Exit to Eden.

In 1996, Rosie began hosting a daytime talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show. The show, based in New York was very successful and ran for six years, winning multiple Emmy Awards. Rosie would often promote NY Broadway plays and feature those actors on her show. During this time, Rosie would also become a spokeswoman for the K-Mart brand.

In 2000, Rosie partnered with the publishers of McCall’s to revamp the magazine as Rosie. The magazine was launched as a competitor to fellow talk show hostess Oprah Winfrey’s monthly magazine O. In the September 2000 issue, Rosie shared that “she has struggled with depression her entire life.

With a strong start and a circulation close to 3.5 million, things looked promising, but conflicts soon emerged between Rosie and the editors. Rosie would quit the magazine in September 2002, following a dispute over editorial control. “If I’m going to have my name on the corner of a magazine, it has to be my vision”. Rosie magazine folded in 2003.

After the 9/11 attacks in New York, Rosie donated one million dollars to the relief efforts. Rosie chose to end her TV show in 2002 to spend more time with her girlfriend (who would later become her wife) and her children. Since coming out, Rosie would become a champion of LGBT rights.

In the fall of 2006, she returned to TV as a co-host and moderator of The View, a daytime women-oriented talk show started by Barbara Walters. Rosie would tackle controversial hard news topics of the day on The View, including the Iraq War, Catholic Church sexual abuse, and get into a very public fight with then businessman, Donald Trump over his morality and the Miss America pageant.

Rosie would end her time on the View in 2007 due to new contract issues. Rosie then worked on producing a series of specials on the new TV channel OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Rosie would return as cohost on the View in 2014 but leave in 2015 for personal reasons.

Rosie is one of the few celebrities who actually has done it all. It’s easy to forget how varied her career has been. What’s next?

