A Romantic Night Under the Stars: Benefit for Volcanes Kids Education Program

Come enjoy a romantic evening under the stars to benefit the Volcanes Kids Education Program.

The night, November 9, will feature recording artist Freddie Alva and surprise guest performers. Eat, drink & dance the night away overlooking the beautiful sunset shore at Casa Karma Boutique Resort.

Exquisite hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar is available. This event will kick off the 2017-2018 Adopt Volcanes Campaign which provides before and after school activities and education for over 350 children in one of the poorest colonias in Puerto Vallarta.

The goal for this campaign is to introduce new potential donors to our program, and establish “Adoptive” donors who will make a minimum $30 USD per month pledge to help support paying ongoing teachers’ salaries and supplies for the children. You do not have to do a pledge to come to this event.



Make a difference in even just one child’s life and you can change the world.

For more information, contact Jim Lee. Jim@LivingVallarta.com or 322.306.7484.

Related