Riviera Nayarit is Ready for Traditional September Events

The Pee Wee Surfing League, the 5th Flamingos Race, and the Patron Saint Feasts in San Pancho are just a sampling of what Mexico’s Pacific Treasure offers during this ninth month of the year.

While Mexican traditions and culture dominate this very patriotic month, there’s also plenty of room for sports.

San Pancho Pee Wee Surfing League (September 9)

It’s San Pancho’s turn to welcome the iterant surfing tournament, which travels through the coastal villages of Nayarit in search of new talent for this extreme sport. The league is presented by Ramos Shapes, Sunset Bungalows and Los Rudos SurfShop, using the competition formats established by the World Championship Tour Top 33 from the World Surf League (WSL), the ISA (International Surfing Association) and the Nayarit State Surfing Association (AENAY by its acronym in Spanish), with the support of the local surfing clubs from the different host towns and the Riviera Nayarit CVB.

Independence Day Festivities (September 15-16)

The celebration of the Independence Day Festivities is one of our most treasured traditions, and the Riviera Nayarit makes the Grito, or yell, a very special occasion. The festivities begin on the evening of the 15th with the Grito de Independencia, a ceremony that’s replicated in nearly every plaza in nearly every coastal town, along with fireworks and fairs. The celebration continues on the 16th with a military and sports parade to commemorate another year of Mexico’s Independence.

San Francisco Patron Saint Feasts (September 26 – October 4)

Fairs, dances and jamborees with a special twist are a specialty of the Riviera Nayarit’s Cultural Capital. These festivities honor San Francisco, also known as San Pancho, and are a very Mexican tradition.

5th Flamingos 3K and 7K Race (September 30)

This recreational race will be held for the 5th consecutive year with the slogan “Running for Our Health.” Its main purpose is to encourage sports, but it also gives the runners a great excuse to vacation in the Riviera Nayarit. The host hotel is the Samba Vallarta by Emporio Hotels & Suites by Grupo Diestra, located in Flamingos.

San Pancho Pee Wee Surfing League (September 30)

San Pancho once again hosts this itinerant tournament for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. It seeks to promote surfing as well as attract family tourism to the different coastal villages that host the competition.

Related