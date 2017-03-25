Riviera Nayarit events in April

An Open Water Swimming Tournament, the 6th Capoeira and Batizado Festival, the Oyster Festival, the 2nd Cuisine of the Sun Festival, the State Bodyboard Competition and the Children’s Fishing Tournament.

April is vacation month, meaning Easter Week and Holy Week, not to mention the Judea en Vivo (the representation of the Passion of the Christ), children’s month and the month the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) offers a variety of activities for everyone through its Groups and Events desk.

Open Water Swimming Tournament (April 1)

One of the most intense competitions in the Destination takes place in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle. It’s quite the show to see the swimmers break the line and race to be the first to reach the finish. This competition is now an official part of the Global Swim Series (GSS).

6th Capoeira and Batizado Festival (April 7-9)

San Pancho welcomes some of the top exponents of this martial art as they present workshops, batizado ceremonies and everything relative to this culture.

Oyster Festival (April 23)

One of Bucerías’ most iconic events is the yearly Oyster Festival, which celebrates local divers with a popular feast that showcases the sense of community shared by the locals. They elect a festival queen, search for the largest oyster and offer visitors a delicious selection of dishes.

2nd Cusine of The Sun (April 26-29)

At Villa La Estancia Flamingos, the star-studded event curated for the second time by Food Network celebrity chef and USFOODS culinary specialist, Penny Davidi, Brings together some of the biggest names in the food and wine industry. Including elegant dinners, beachside BBQs, poolside snacks and much more.

State Bodyboard Competition (April 28-30)

Competition that brings together the local exponents of this type of surf in the main beach of San Pancho, a modality that is a little more fun because of the maneuvers, it becomes a little extreme according to the conditions of the sea.

Children’s Fishing Tournament (April 30)

Once again the Riviera Nayarit CVB celebrates children with a recreational sports event, where they can learn fishing techniques in a family environment at the Marina Riviera Nayarit in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle.