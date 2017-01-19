Riviera Farmer’s Market is in Fashion

In recent years, famer’s markets or ‘tianguis’ have become very popular throughout the bay. But the market in Nuevo Vallarta is the one to visit! Set in the beautiful nautical resort setting of Nuevo Vallarta, the Riviera Farmer’s Market is a exception shopping experience.

Every Tuesday from 9am to 2pm, this market invites you to wander the stalls of vendors at a leisurely pace. With ample space provided you won’t feel rushed or crowded out. The selection is a nice mix of souvenirs, handcrafted items, housewares, clothing, farm fresh food, organic coffee, prepared meals and more. Located in the Riviera Nayarit Business Center behind the Casino, it is easy to access either by foot or drive on in – there’s lots of parking!

With over four thousand visitors each Tuesday, this popular destination offers over 150 vendors for shopping and dining, and it hasn’t skimped on personal comforts, there are shaded areas to take a break and even private washrooms!

Visitors to the resorts and hotels of Nuevo Vallarta and the surrounding communities are just a few minutes away from this weekly shopping extravaganza. Carlos Morlet, organizer of Riviera Farmer’s Market invites everyone to the weekly market, where you can find special products such as fresh fish, shoes, designer clothing, jewelry, art, and a range of tasty foods, even flaky French pastries!

Today you can find Riviera Farmer’s Market well reviewed on Trip Advisor and supported by the efforts of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau, and of course the hotel entrepreneur Graciano Soberniego, owner of the Paradise Village and the man who had the vision to create Nuevo Vallarta as the luxury destination it is today.

Cecilia Estrada, administrator of the Nuevo Vallarta Business Ce nter is proud to work with the most successful tianguis in the area. The market brings much wanted attend to the other shops and services you can find in this charming shopping district where you can find shops, restaurants and services for tourists and residents alike.