Rincón de Guayabitos – Family Vacation Destination

Located to the north of Puerto Vallarta, visiting the beachfront town of Rincón de Guayabitos means returning home with a suitcase full of colorful souvenirs. It might be for this reason, or perhaps for its calm swells, that this is one of the most visited destinations of the Riviera Nayarit, especially by families from all over Mexico.

With a bay famous for resembling a giant swimming pool and pearly, fine sand beaches, the two-kilometer (one-mile) long beach measures 30 meters (98 feet) wide and is bathed by the tranquil, crystal-clear ocean.

This beach is a constant celebration of color and joyous activity; it is common to see children building sand castles, jumping in the gentle surf or playing with their siblings on the shore.

You will also find young people playing volleyball or soccer, and entire families gathering together on the ocean shore enjoying traditional Mexican fare and snapping photographs or videotaping the memorable moments of their trip.

The tropical vegetation, pleasant climate and calm swells are perfect for various water sports and have made this a premier family destination.

The development of Guayabitos began 30 years ago with the construction of hotels, residential areas and various businesses.

There are a wide variety of accommodations available for overnight visitors: including all-inclusive hotels, bungalows, Bed & Breakfasts, rental homes, condominiums and RV parks.

Similarly, you can enjoy an assortment of culinary delights including traditional Mexican favorites, like grilled fish and a wide variety of tasty treats such as coconut bread, shaved ices, fried bananas and dishes prepared with yaca, a tropical fruit typical of the region. And don’t forget to try a traditional Crazy Pineapple, a delight which combines this fruit with chili powder and sweet syrup.

Nearby Spots to Visit

Among the other beaches found in the region is Playa Las Minitas, located two kilometers (one mile) south of Guayabitos, near the town Lo de Marcos. This beach measures 500 meters (1,640 feet) long by 40 meters (131 feet) wide, and is separated from the neighboring beach of Playa Los Venados by a small rock formation. Found just half a kilometer (0.3 miles) from Las Minitas, Los Venados is a semi-virgin beach with exuberant vegetation, and it is the ideal place to rest and admire the natural beauty of the region.

Don’t forget to visit the islands: Isla Coral and Isla Cangrejo, a representative symbol of this destination. Here you can admire beautiful natural landscapes close up and gaze upon a variety of birds such as pelicans, seagulls and Blue-Footed Boobies. You can also try your hand at scuba diving or snorkeling in the turquoise- blue waters surrounding the islands.

And after your fun-filled day of sun, sand and sea, take a stroll down the main avenue of Guayabitos where you will find a wide variety of souvenir and handicraft shops selling all sorts of wonderful things such as colorful beaded works made by native Huicholes of the region, beautiful silver jewelry, hand-embroidered clothing and other interesting items such as starfish and marine flowers.

Discover the friendly nature of the people of Guayabitos and the folklore of this destination that borrows its name from the guayabo (guayaba), or guava tree, which grows in this land, long ago discovered by the Spanish and frequented by English and Dutch ships.

