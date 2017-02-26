We Reunite With Our Lady Of Guadalupe Mosaic

A few years ago, Tom and Marianne of Colibri Design were privileged to donate a ceramic tile mosaic of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the people of Puerto Vallarta.

They installed it on the outside of the Casa Mascota on the corner of Calle Juarez and Calle Aldama, in full view of the peregrinations that occur annually in early December as the city of Puerto Vallarta pays homage to their patron saint.

Unfortunately for the town of Mascota, Casa Mascota closed, and they were forced to vacate the building. Tom and Marianne saw an opportunity and it seemed the Guadalupana (as Our Lady of Guadalupe is known here) was smiling down on them. They were able to lease the building where Marianne’s work of art is located and they promptly moved their shop from down the street.

Now Colibrí Design is located at 599 Calle Juarez in the heart of El Centro, reunited with Our Lady of Guadalupe. Also great for them and us, with all the new room they’ve been able to expand their tile and design services and now have a nice workshop, where they pursue projects and Marianne continues to create her mosaics, for commission and for sale.

And of course, they still have lots of high quality artesanias, antiques and collectibles from all over Mexico.

Colibri Design is a custom tile and mosaic design studio and collectibles shop located at 599 Calle Juarez in El Centro.

By Tom Swanson