Restore Coral Mural Project in Vallarta



Art knows no boundaries… It can be expressed on many canvases including murals on buildings and public spaces. In Puerto Vallarta, artistic life is on display in the many galleries and through the sculptures along the Malecon, but it also lives on the buildings and streets of this thriving art community. Around nearly every corner there is another example of the ric

hness of the artist scene in Puerto Vallarta.

In October 2016 the Restore Coral Mural Project came to Puerto Vallarta with a great message: the importance of coral reefs and the preservation of the marine ecosystem . Using public spaces, some of Vallarta’s most well known artists created murals that represent the ocean and its impact on life in the Bay of Banderas.

Restore Coral is the first campaign of this type in Mexico aimed at promoting the restoration and protection of the coral reefs in our waters. Mexican reefs are the second largest in the world sustaining 25% of sea life. In recent years we have lost more than 75% of the living coral area.

The murals are vivid public displays that reflect the ideas of today around protecting the ocean as well as what it means to Puerto V

allarta and the surrounding towns.

Take an afternoon to walk the streets of downtown Puerto Vallarta to view these spectacular works of art.

You can find the murals of the following artists here: Dherzu Azala: Hidalgo street with Iturbide No. 395

Liz Rashell: Aldama street with Hidalgo No.220 Ley and Misael: Hidalgo street with Aldama

Eva Bracamontes: Juárez street with Josefa Ortíz de Domínguez No. 699 Noise and Nick: Sport area. Argentina y Colombia streets Tomás Pires: Perú Street No. 1052 with Venezuela Tony Collantes: Teatro Vallarta. Uruguay No.84 Humo and Frank Salvador: Buena Aventura Hotel.