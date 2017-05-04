By Request, and Open Mic Nights begin at Incanto

Dwight Blake is an accomplished pianist, singer and composer who is passionate about music and loves entertaining. In this special two nights only performance of ‘Name That Song!’ he will perform a variety of songs chosen by the audience during the show. Dwight is well-known for singing the hits from favorite artists like Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Michael Bublé, among many others. He is quite gifted with a wide range vocally and always brings heartfelt passion to his music. ‘Name That Song’ plays May 6 & 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist David Hernandez returns to Incanto starting May 16th. He first garnered national attention with his powerful voice and affable personality during Season 7 of American Idol, finishing in the Top 12. David began acting and singing at age six, starring in musicals and performing with various theatre companies throughout his home state of Arizona. He currently lives in Hollywood, CA where he is writing and producing music, including his recently released hit single ‘Beautiful’. David Hernandez plays May 16 – 23, all shows 8:00 p.m..

Incanto owner Tracy Parks will host Open Mic Night on Thursdays at 7:00 beginning May 4th. He’ll be joined by popular local singer-songwriter Chris Kenny starting May 18th. She’ll play guitar and you’re invited to sing, play an instrument, dance, read a poem… The list is endless and the stage is yours! Arrive early for Happy Hour 2:00 – 6:00.

Incanto welcomes Sylvie & Jorge from the popular local band The Zippers. Often likened to jazz great Diana Krall and rocker Chrissie Hynde, Sylvie’s rich, uninhibited vocals, accompanied by the talented Jorge on electric guitar, create an evening of soulful rock and jazz. They will play in the piano bar on Tuesdays at 8:00 starting May 9th. Alberto Cuevas ‘El Diamante’ stars in ‘One Night in Mexico’ accompanied by Salvatore on piano with Special Guests. Next shows May 5, 10, & 12 at 8:00. He will also perform with Mexico City’s drag artist/comedian and Comedy Central alum Hugo Blanquet on May 19 & 26 at 8:00. Singer/guitarist Audi Rodriguez plays in the piano bar on Sundays starting at 7:00. Singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes plays on select nights at 5:00. Singer-songwriter Chris Kenny plays jazz/blues/classics resuming on Saturdays starting May 13 at 8:00. And BINGO with Pearl fundraisers are held on Saturdays at 5:00.

For more information and online tickets visit Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Incanto’s cafe is open from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Tuesday thru Sunday, with piano music by Salvatore starting at 10:00 on the riverside terrace. Happy Hour is 2:00 – 6:00. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 10:00. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations. Closed Mondays.

