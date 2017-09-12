Remembering Connie Hollander

Another light in La Cruz has gone out. It is with sadness that I share the passing of one of the wonderful people who have contributed to La Cruz, Connie Hollander. Last year, at approximately the same date, we said goodbye to Connie’s husband Landon. Now they are together again. Connie and Landon worked tirelessly in La Cruz, side by side promoting restaurants and others by way of a community wide party called ‘A Taste of La Cruz’.

Connie was also an active and enthusiastic member of both Amigos de La Cruz and the Beta Sigma Phi and she served on the boards of each at various times. Last year I shared much of their contributions in a tribute to Landon and you can find that at www.vallartatribune.com/remembering-landon-hollander/

Julio and Rita of Masala Restaurant in La Cruz had this to say about Connie:

So sad to hear this news, it’s a big loss for the community. We’ve known Connie since we’ve been in La Cruz. She and Landon always, always supported us. They were very good people, very kind and humble, God keep them in paradise. I remember they invited us to join in the festival ‘A Taste Of La Cruz’ which was a big kick for us. That’s when the community started to look forward to Masala. My wife, all the Masala staff, and I were always so pleased with their support and friendly treatment. We are all so sorry for the big loss!

Shirley and Bill McGrath remember assisting Connie:

We worked with Connie years ago to get a recycling program going at the Prepa. We met with the principal and he was excited to add a program to the student committee working on environmental issues.

We remember successive meetings with someone from PEACE who had developed a school curriculum for a course on recycling and other environmental issues.

We also accompanied her on her rounds to recruit vendors for A Taste of La Cruz. Bill and I accompanied Connie to meetings with Delegado Angel and once at the health clinic regarding some Amigos funding for a new roof for the clinic of which Connie was part of those meetings. Connie was vigorous and very committed to helping the village in various ways.

I’ll end with Bernie Scott’s final and delightful memory.

Connie got up and started dancing; she was having fun and I took this photo because I had never seen her dance.

God speed Connie.

