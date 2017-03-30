Remembering my 20 year love affair with Mexico

Twenty years ago this summer I was in Cabo San Lucas on a break from university. A friend had moved there and I joined her for three months. At that time she was dating a member of the house band at the Hard Rock Cafe and the band members were all from Leon, Guanajuato. When their contract went on hiatus for the summer we joined them on their cross-country tour, which took us to Guadalajara, Leon, San Miguel de Allende and Mexico City. We also went camping in Tolontongo, Hidalgo (Google it. It’s amazing. Until I went to La Huasteca a few years ago, I would have confidently told you there is no place more beautiful than Tolontongo).

At the age of 21 it was my first time traveling alone outside of the US and Canada. Everything was new. Cabo was of course beautiful, and I spent my time on the beach, at the pool, in the bars but flying to Guadalajara and then riding the buses across the country was something altogether different. We stayed in the family homes of our friends and they took us around to experience the culture from a very non-touristy perspective.

A few things stand out from that time: After three months of traveling we came across a (now long gone) Denny’s in Guadalajara. All I wanted was a Grand Slam with sausages but it was served with cocktail wienies – so disappointed; another evening we made chiliquiles over a campfire – I took that simple recipe home and have concocted chiliquiles for the next twenty years.

The extreme divide of wealth: from our two bedroom oceanfront condo in Cabo to the extreme poverty I saw as we rode the bus into Mexico City, it was unlike anything I could have imagined. For an hour, the slums outside of the city passed by the window in a never ending stream of malnourished, dirty children, mothers in rags begging and homes so derelict I can’t image they stood much longer. Today these slums extend even further from the city, while mega towers of shiny glass rise in the fashionable district of Santa Fe to the south of the city.

I didn’t make it to Puerto Vallarta that time, it was another 12 years or so before I came here to visit Sayulita with my family. Even then Sayulita was crowded but filled with great shops and beautiful villas; the biggest change from then until now that I see is the sheer density of homes, shops, and people that fill this pueblo magico. In the more recent years I have explored the west coast of Mexico from Sinaloa to Jalisco from almost top to bottom, as well as the interior states, the Yucatan coast line, Riviera Maya, Oaxaca and the Baja. This summer I hope to do Copper Canyon, Real de Catorce and the state of Sonora.

That long ago trip through Mexico was what cemented my love for this country. Around every corner was something new, and if not wonderful, at least engaging or interesting. That’s the beauty of Mexico. It is larger and more diverse that most of us are aware.

Aside from the richness of its bio-diversity, 21% of its population is recognized as indigenous with 54 living languages. It houses the richest family on the planet and some of the absolute poorest. It is often rated the happiest country in the world and just this year Mexico became the 10th most visited country. More than just inventing nachos and margaritas, recent advances in education now see Mexico’s universities pump out 120,000 engineers and computer scientists each year and the business world is taking notice. Artists in film and animation are continuously recognized for their contributions to the world of film, art and video games. And this is only a small sliver of the many accomplishments this country and its citizens are proud of.

Twenty years ago, I thought I was going to Cabo where – ‘what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo’ but my eyes were opened to the country and my heart wanted to continue to explore the rest. Each week, through submissions to the Vallarta Tribune, I get to live out my exploration, even if from the comfort of my desk. The experiences that our contributors write for the Tribune continually push me and my wandering feet to see what there is to see. I hope that when you open the pages of the newspaper you too are inspired to explore this country just a little deeper and a little further each time.

Thank you to everyone who submitted such kind words of congratulations, those who wrote of their memories and sent photos, and to all of you for sticking with us, all these years. The last twenty years in print media have been no laughing matter. We couldn’t have done it without all of those who came before us and those who have worked with me over the past four years to continue to grow and provide this resource for the visitors to our small slice of Mexican paradise. Thank you.

Much love and appreciation,

Madeline

