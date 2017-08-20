Red Carpet Cocktails at Pier 57

On a sultry summer Friday afternoon the team at Pier 57 hosted a red carpet event to showcase the opening of its model suites and show off the impressive rooftop views. The event scheduled to run from 4 until 7 lingered on well into the early evening as guests continued to arrive and those in attendance enjoyed the beautiful spaces and each other’s company.

With freely flowing prosecco and gourmet hors d’oeuvres it took little to imagine the luxury lifestyle that residents and guests at Pier 57 will enjoy. The design of the interior spaces has been done to a level one expects at five-star hotels. The sleek fixtures, including the stunning kitchens and bathroom mirrors with back lighting, made me look twice at the view to remind myself I was not hanging with friends on the Côte d’Azur!

Pier 57’s design team has taken great lengths to not only provide the highest quality of finishes but a design that allows for maximum flexibility. Speaking from personal experience the integrated custom cabinetry and appliances is something that we have come to expect in high end design. But the clever ability to close off the entire working kitchen and use the stunning marble island with waterfall edge to host your guests for cocktails or dinner is an example of just how much creativity went into these interiors. These clever uses of the interior space will allow residents to use their home as casually or formally as they please and add to the value of calling Pier 57 home.

The event was hosted by Wayne Franklin of Tropicasa Realty so I asked him for a quick quote on the space he and his team have been marketing for well over a year. ¨While there is much development in the Romantic Zone core neighborhood, it is clear that Pier 57 has created a new benchmark of luxury given its rich finish materials, unique functionality and home systems, and extravagant common lounge spaces.¨

After touring the inside suites and with sunset approaching, the view was calling my name. We were fortunate to be able to tour the roof top lounge and pool area which the developer believes from their research is the largest private roof top pool in Latin America. It is clear to see the passion that the developer has put into this project with all the spaces, both shared and private, being finished to a high standard with the usability as the primary focus.

The sunken fire pit, roof deck lounge and library will be complimented with a stunning roof top bar. These luxury spaces will inclue first class food and beverage service provided in-house. I have asked to get the inside scoop as soon as details of which restaurant will be providing this and will let the readers know as soon as I do!

Developer Toro Rosso has created an opportunity to live a Pacific coast lifestyle that people dream of, and with brisk sales I recommend you reach out to see the spaces sooner than later. And if you buy in this building feel free to invite me over for cocktails on the roof!

For more information on Pier 57 you can contact your local realtor or the team at Tropicasa Realty.

Until next time stay cool in our tropical summer!

Related