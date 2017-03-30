A Record Turnout Enjoyed The 5th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off

The American Legion and Nacho Daddy’s won bragging rights by sharing the top prizes at the 5th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off at beautiful El Rio BBQ.

The Legion Post 14, sponsors of the fund-raising event, placed first in the Popular Vote while Nacho Daddy’s won in the Professional Judges category.

A record turnout of chili and music lovers enjoyed recipes by eighteen local restaurants and chefs, along with non-stop musical entertainment by Mikki Prost, The Bones, Dave Whitty and the Texas Embassy Blues Band, featuring vocalist Sean Moore.

Proceeds from the event distributed through the Foundation Punta de Mita benefit the following charities: The Banderas Bay Women’s Shelter, DIF New Life Home for at-risk boys and Torpedos American Football, building character and discipline for boys and Vista Hermosa playground. Total taken in 125,000 pesos.

In addition, PV Cupcakes donated 3800 pesos from the event to charities. Thanks also goes out to the PV Municipality, DIF and Transito for assistance on highway banners announcing the cook-off.

The Winners:

Professional Judges

1st Place: Nacho Daddy’s

2nd Place: D’Z Route 66

3rd Place: Escondido Sports Bar

Popular Vote

1st Place: American Legion

2nd Place: D’Z Route 66

3rd Place: Escondido Sports Bar

American Legion Post 14 in Puerto Vallarta provides funding and community support activities under the auspices of the Punta de Mita Foundation.