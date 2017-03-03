QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

What’s Happing at The University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus, in Puerto Vallarta?

Dr. Marco Antonio Cortés Guardado will give his State of The University speech this Friday, March 3 at 5 pm in the main audiotorium at the UdG CUC campus. After a short introduction Dr. Cortes will give a talk followed by a film about the UDG / CUC

And a reception will follow. This event is free and open to the public. Please attend.

Poetry Contest Announced – Letras Saladas

This is a call to residents of Puerto Vallarta who write poetry to participate in the: “First contest of Letras Saladas”

The following conditions will apply:

All poets, 15 years or older who reside in the municipalities of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco are eligible to participate.

Contestants must submit poems that are original and unpublished. There is no specific format.

Contestants must submit a minimum of 3 poems and may submit a maximum of 5 (in which there must be a minimum of 50 lines in the total of 3 poems and a maximum of 100 lines over the 5).

One submitted document will contain the poems and the pseudonym of the author. A separate document will need to be included that contains personal data and contact information, namely: first name, surname, address, email address and contact. All poems must be submitted by email.

The email address is: contactoruta@gmail.com

The deadline for submissions will be midnight on March 19.

On March 20 poems will be published on the website: ruta383vallarta.com with the intention of having readers participate in the voting system in order to choose the first twenty.

The vote will take place from March 20 until midnight on April 1, 2017. The first twenty places will be chosen by popular vote and a jury will choose the first three places from that twenty. The jury will consist of local personalities from the world of literature and culture, and its ruling will be final. The results of the contest will be published on April 10 at the site: ruta383vallarta.com.

The first three placegetters will be recognized for their work and an invitation will be given for them to read their poems at the recital Gala Inaugural del Encuentro Internacional de Poetas y el Arte Letras en la Mar, on April 26 at 20:00 hrs. at Los Arcos on the Malecon in the presence of authorities from the University of Guadalajara and local cultural authorities.

The winning poets will be considered guests of honor.

The first prize of $3,000.00 (three thousand pesos in cash) will be presented.

