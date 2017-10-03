QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

Remembering the first UdG CUC President.

Rector general of the UdeG expresses its condolences to the family!

Students, graduates, parents, university authorities and society in general gathered last Tuesday to pay a tribute to the former director of education, Dr. Armando Bachelor Macias.

Dr. Bachelor Macias, was architect of the Foundation of the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta) and its first Rector from 1994-1998.

Liliana Bojórquez Martínez, widow of Dr. Bachelor, thanked those present. She said that his best legacy is education. “The teachings given to us, I think that this is his best legacy …” I have a life movie of nearly 24 years with him. Many of you have been in this film, accompanying him and are part of it. Believe me, really, with all my heart, I thank you very much this attention and signs of affection.”

At the end of the tribute, a mass in his honor was held at the Church of our Lady of Guadalupe.

Sing Up Now For Run And Fun

On Sunday, October 29th at 8 am the UdG CUC will host the Black Lions Race. There will be a 2K, 5K and 10K races.

For more info go to the UdG CUC web site www.cuc.udg.mx

Or carreraleonesnegros@cuc.udg.mx

After the race from 9 to 1 pm the UdG CUC Social Service Extension will hold a Community Service Brigade

This is a university program that is held once a month in a different community in the Puerto Vallarta area. The University will offer health care, legal advice, self-construction of public housing, psychological health, nutritional, financial, legal, accounting services, and physical fitness.

The Brigades will help disadvantaged communities in the region; University teachers, social service providers and students of UdG CUCosta will be there to help. The program’s goal is a commitment to social equity and improving the living conditions of the socially disadvantaged by offering basic services to those in need.

The program seeks to create a greater social awareness among students of the University Center of the Coast of the University of Guadalajara. For more information, please contact: Mtra. Maria Guadalupe Gomez Basulto (322) 226-2263 Ext 66263

