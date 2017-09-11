QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

What’s happening at The University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus in Puerto Vallarta!

FREE MOVIES

Every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm in the main auditorium full length films are screened. On Friday September 8 we will be showing “One Last and We Will” starring Héctor Bonilla y José Sefami. It is about a seven-member Mariachi band that leave their small village for the first time to participate in a competition in Mexico City. The problems start when they discover that they require an eighth member to participate, so they integrate a young rocker and antics ensue.

On Wednesday Sept. 13 come watch the 2013 KINGS OF LEON concert filmed in Chile. The group has twelve Grammy Award nominations, including four wins. It consist of four brothers from Nashville TN.

September 1st was an historical day at the UDG. The first four students from the Visual Arts Major received their degrees. Migue García Martínez, Alexa Samantha Gutiérrez Hernández, Andrea Andrade Salazar, and Dolores Adriana Mijangos Monroy. Dr. Edmundo Andrade Romo, Coordinator of the Degree in Visual Arts, was very happy to give them their diplomas. We wish all of them the very best.

On September 1, enrollment began for more than 100 different degrees offered by the UdG. Anyone who wishes to enroll for next semester classes has until September 30 to do so. Contact www.escolar.udg.mx

Every year approximately 25% of applications are received in the last three days, so please do it now, to avoid any complications. There are no extensions of any kind granted past the deadline.

The only day for the admission exam will be on Saturday November 4. Classes begin on January 10, 2018.

The SUAM classes began on this past Monday and over 300 senior students over the age of 60 enrolled in one or more of the more than 30 different classes. But it is not too late to enroll if you want. Contact Erandy Cruz at 322) 226 2200 ext. 66290 or 66304.

And last but not least, there will be a UDG Social Service Brigade this Saturday, September 9 in Infonavit Square next to the San Jose Obreros church from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

at Av Las Torres 545, Infonavit, Puerto Vallarta.

The Brigade is a university program that is held once a month in a different community in the Puerto Vallarta area. The University offers health care, legal advice, construction of public housing, psychological health, nutritional, financial and accounting services, and physical fitness.

The Brigades help disadvantaged communities in the region; University teachers, social service providers and students of UdG Central University Costa will be there to help. The program’s goal is a commitment to social equity and improving the living conditions of the socially disadvantaged, by offering basic services to those in need.

The program seeks to create a greater social awareness among students and the community. For more information, please contact Mtra. Guadalupe María Gómez Basulto (322) 226 2200 Ext. 66263 lupita.basulto@cuc.udg.mx or Mtra. Paola Cortés Almanzar (322) 226 2200 ext. 66339 paola.cortes@cuc.udg.mx

And please remember:

“When nothing is going right, go left”

