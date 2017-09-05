QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

Congratulations to the first class of graduates from CUC with a degree in Medicine!

Commitment, dedication, and hard work are only some of the values that characterize the students and graduates of the Bachelor in Surgery.

The representative of the students, Abraham García Padilla, gave thanks for the graduates to family and friends – and especially to the cloister of teachers – for the support provided over the past five years that it took for the 34 students, now doctors, to achieve this goal.

In the presence of university authorities, family and friends, the graduates made the Hippocratic Oath, which was directed by Dr. Juan Agustín Torres Vázquez, Academic Secretary of CUCosta, and Dr Remberto Castro Castañeda. Also in attendance was the director of Division of Biological and Health Sciences CUCosta, Dr. Jorge Téllez López, and the head of the Department of Medical Sciences, Doctor Jesus Aaron Curiel Beltrán. We wish all of the greatest success.

FREE MOVIES

Every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm in the main auditorium we show full length films. Free admission and open to the general public.

September 1st

Third Call (TERCERA LLAMALA) (2013)

Plot– A neurotic theater director has six weeks to put together a production of a play by Albert Camus, but his cast and crew seem far too addled to get the job done.

Director: Francisco Franco Alba (as Francisco Franco)

Writers: Francisco Franco Alba (as Francisco Franco), María Renée Prudencio

Stars: Martín Altomaro, Irineo Alvarez, Moises Arizmendi

September 6th

A concert film starring EL TRI– El Tri is a Mexican rock band from Mexico City fronted by Alex Lora. It is a spinoff of Three Souls in My Mind, formed in 1968. The group is regarded as influential in the development of Mexican rock music. Over the years, El Tri’s sound has touched on several different styles including rock, psychedelic rock, hard rock, acoustic rock, blues-rock, and blues.

The University is very happy to present on Wednesday, September 6 at 1 pm

“La Cathedra Huston” A cinema and literature program.

Dr. Efrain Kristal Ph.D. and Dra. Romy Sutherland Ph.D., UCLA, will be on campus to hold a seminar and Q & A on the subject “ Women Captive and Missing in the Desert”. A key topic in literature and film in the United States, Argentina and Australia

This will be a very interesting and contemporary subject. Please make plans to attend. The program will be held in the main university auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

