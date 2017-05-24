QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

Cinema CUC Is Back!

Every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm in the main auditorium, they will be screening FREE movies. The ones on Wednesday have a music theme with concerts from around the world that have been filmed for our enjoyment. The Friday movies are about almost anything. Some are comedies, some dramas, and

others documentaries.

This Friday May 19 we will be showing. “Of Horses And Men”. A country romance about the human streak in the horse and the horse in the human. Love and death become interlaced and with immense consequences. The fortunes of the people in the country through the horses’ perception.

Director and writer: Benedikt Erlingsson Stars: Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Charlotte Bøving, Johann Pall Oddson.

Wednesday, May 24 there will be a concert movie of Celso Piña. Piña is a pioneer in the mixture and fusion of tropical sounds with many of his works having elements of musica norteña, sonidero, ska, reggae, rap/hip-hop, R&B, etc. Piña is also known as El Rebelde del acordeón or the Cacique de la Campana.

Filmed in Mexico in 2013 Duracion: 60 min

All of the movies are free of charge and open to the public. For a full list of the upcoming movies, visit the UDG Web page. www.cuc.udg.mx

The UDG CUC would like to congratulate some of our resent graduates. On Friday May 12, in the presence of University officials, teachers, family, and friends,

Ten graduates of a new degree in Physical Culture and Sports (LCFyD), master level received their diplomas.

We wish them the greatest success in the future.

ART Anyone?

Not only is the Peter Gray Art museum showing a new group of paintings. We have filled the side part of the ‘Dr. Juan Luis Cifuentes Lemus’ Auditorium. With a selection of the best works in photography and Visual Arts, carried out during the 2017 school year. This is part of the “six-month art exhibition”. The 140 works of art are by students in the Bachelor’s degree program.

Please take time to come see this exhibition.

It is free and open to everyone.

This Saturday on my “GOOD MORNING WAKE UP SHOW”

I have an interview with two of the members of 2017 VALLARTA PRIDE Committee. They will be giving out lots of information and insight about the upcoming festival.

Also it is SUAM Saturday! What my guests say in the interviews will melt your heart

Please tune in from 9am to 11 at 104.3 FM or on the net at, http://udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo

And Renumber:

There are three kinds of people in this world: those who can count and those who can’t.

See you on the radio,

Michael

