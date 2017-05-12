QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

What’s happening at The University of Guadalajara / Coastal University Campus, in Puerto Vallarta?

By Michael Nolen

This Saturday May13, from 8 am to 1pm, there will be another UDG Social Service Brigade in the EL NOGALITO, NEIGHBORHOOD, Mismaloya. The Brigade is a university program that is held once a month in a different community in the Puerto Vallarta area. The University will offer health care, legal advice, self-construction of public housing, psychological health, nutritional, financial and accounting services, and physical fitness.

The Brigades helps disadvantaged communities in the region; University teachers, social service providers and students of UdG Central University Costa will be there to help. The program’s goal is a commitment to social equity and improving the living conditions of the disadvantaged, by offering basic services to those in need.

The program seeks to create a greater social awareness among students of UDG – CUC. For more information, please contact: Mtra. Maria Guadalupe Gomez Basulto (322) 226-2263 Ext 66263

ALL THE ABOVE SERVICES ARE FREE. AND IT IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.

The spring semester is about to come to an end. Finals will begin soon. The good news is there will be classes held this summer. Next week I will have all the information on the classes to be taught and what you need to do for enrollment in the summer semester. The UdG is a public university and is open to everyone.

This Saturday on my “GOOD MORNING WAKE UP SHOW”

We will have three interviews about the ALTRUISM FESTIVAL taking place this coming Sunday, May 14. And a big SWEET surprise.

Please tune in from 9am to 11 at 104.3 FM or on the net at, ​http://udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo

And for MOTHER’S DAY

The most remarkable thing about my mother is that for thirty-five years she served the family nothing but leftovers. The original meal has never been found.

MOM, I love you and miss you every day.

