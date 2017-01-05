QUE PASO AT UdG CUC

Michael Nolan is the host of ‘The Good Morning Wake Up Show,’ which is broadcast as part of the University of Guadalajara’s 104.3 FM radio station at the CUC campus in Puerto Vallarta. Every Saturday at 9 AM

On December 8, University President Marco Antonio Cortés Guardado presented Certificates of Achievement of to over 150 senior students who were enrolled in last semesters SUAM program. Felicidades!

Enrolment for the SUAM classes is now open and classes begin in mid January.

The University of Guadalajara, Coastal Campus (SUAM PROGRAM) was created in 2012, with the main objective to integrate and educate senior citizens in the region. It was designed to offer academic, intellectual, recreational and artistic courses and the opportunity for social interaction for people over the age of 60.

SUAM courses and workshops: Generally courses are about 20 hour’s duration and are spread over two and a half months. Students can spend 2-4 hours each week depending on their objectives and the contents of the course.

Schedule: 9am to 2 pm Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm Saturday.

SUAM offers the following classes and activities.

Health, Tai Chi, Yoga, Nutrition, Humanities, Family Law, Wonders of the world: Art, History, Literature, and Nature. Regional architecture and the western Mexico Mountains. Natural richness of the Bay of Banderas, Poetry and reading workshops, Computing – Basic and intermediate levels, Languages – Basic and Intermediate level English and Spanish, Dance, Drawing and Painting, Creativity with recycled material. Cooking and Popular culture.

For more information contact the SUAM program 322 226 2200 EXT. 66290 or 66304 or email suam@cuc.udg.mx

If you are one of the many people who want to take beginning or intermediate Spanish, Dr. Cecilia Shibya PhD and her staff encourages you to enroll ASAP. These classes will begin January 9th. You can enroll at ceciliasshibya@hotmail.com

There have been a few changes at the University Radio Station 104.3 FM. I would like to congratulate Lic. Susana M. Carreno. who became the new Director of the University Radio Station. If you like to contact her she can be reached at (322) 226 2200 Ext. 66212 or email at susana.carreno@radio.udg.mx

I am very happy to announce that “The Good Morning Wake Up Show” (that I host) Is being expanded to two hours. So be sure to tune in Saturday morning from 9 am until 11, at 104.3 FM or you can hear the show via the internet at http://udgtv.com/radio-puerto-vallarta/en-vivo