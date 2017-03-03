Puerto Vallarta’s Youth-Based Jazz Orchestra To Perform Monthly

The Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra is coming of age fast! Officially established in September 2016, only five months ago, the band has already been invited to perform the first Sunday of every month at the Jazz Foundation, Allende 116, just off the malecon in Puerto Vallarta and across the street from La Bodegita del Medio. Led by Director Victor Kris, it quickly evolved into a full jazz ensemble – and went beyond, for it expanded over and above the usual jazz instrumentation, and includes violins, flutes and clarinets, adding creative new musical dimensions to the ensemble.

The “Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra” or “Pata Salada Orquesta de Jazz” is a Big Band style orchestra consisting mostly of young musicians learning improvisation.

While the usual big band orchestra is comprised of eighteen musicians, the Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra has grown to twenty-seven members and has already given several fundraising concerts – at Act II Stages in Puerto Vallarta, The Breakers Beach Club Restaurant and Bar in Bucerias, and at Plaza Caracol in Puerto Vallarta. Concerts at the Jazz Foundation are scheduled for the first Sunday of the month starting this March 5. Performance time will be 7 pm. A supporting fee of 100 pesos, in lieu of a cover charge, will be directly donated to the band