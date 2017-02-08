The Puerto Vallarta Garden Club held their biggest fundraiser of the year at Oscar’s Restaurant last week. I was invited to volunteer (thanks, Jim Dumke) but Sandra Cesca (more about her coming up) reprised her job from last year’s event (Fiesta Blanca) so instead, I spent the entire time chatting with guests and wandering around Oscar’s beautiful grounds checking out the abundance of auction items. When Vallarta residents decide something is good and right for our City they give, and give in abundance. The silent auction ranged from gift certificates from many restaurants to paintings and sculptures, cooking classes to jewellery, teeth Mike Laking cleaning to yoga classes…and garnered more than $140,000 pesos!

The most amazing aspect of the Fiesta Rosa was the beautiful décor inside Oscar’s restaurant proper. Obviously “pink” was in order, but the results were breathtaking: pillars wrapped with fuchsia chiffon; tablecloths that – at first glance – shimmered like strung-together bougainvillea blossoms (more on those this spring…). Bowls filled with roses and chrysanthemums; all of this softly lit by pink chandeliers overhead and floating candles on every table.

This fairyland of rosy hues was brilliantly done by Nicholas Pinney Design and underwritten by Garden Club President, David Muck and his partner Cole Martelli. Thank you, gentlemen.

Amy Armstrong, of the Palm Cabaret & Bar, sang for us and served admirably as M.C. Every-one danced before, during and after dinner; all of us enjoyed the gorgeous surroundings.

Most cities in North America use municipal taxes to pay for “Parks Departments”. Not so in Puerto Vallarta, which makes the work of the Vallarta Garden Club indispensable in our adopted town. If – as a tourist – you have ever marveled at the gorgeous bougainvillea in Old Town or loved how pretty the Malecon looks – please know it is the Garden Club responsible for much of it and give generously whenever you have the opportunity to do so. And, the members don’t just throw money into a hat and pat themselves on the back – they go out and shovel dirt into planters and physically get the jobs done.

Thank you all for every plant-ing that beautifies our lovely city; your efforts make it more so every single day.

Enjoy a walk around town with Sandra Cesca (I told you she’d be back!). Sandra has a num-ber of guided (by her, personal-ly) walking tours; none of them requiring special shoes, except comfy ones. Recently she has added “roll and stroll” tours for those in wheelchairs. Sandra did a lot of research finding – for example – truly ac-cessible restrooms along the Malecon and built a tour around our most interesting local spots. Find Sandra Cesca on Facebook and go learn Vallarta!

And that – in the pink, is it.

