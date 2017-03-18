Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra Features Eastern European Music

The Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra and Instituto de Artes Musicales Puerto Vallarta (IAM PV) are pleased to announce two concert performances on Sunday and Monday, March 26 and 27, 2017. This season, 2016-2017, is the first time in the orchestra’s history that there will be three concerts in the season instead of the usual two.



The orchestra’s program will feature Eastern European music, including selected Slavonic Dances by Antonin Dvorak and his Symphony No. 9, the “New World” Symphony. The program will also include Rumanian Folk Dances by Bela Bartok. Our guest soloist will be the extremely popular band Moruno, comprised of Diego Mateo and Nacho Flores, who will perform Balkan music.

Sunday, March 26, 8pm at the American School – Albatros 129, Marina Vallarta

Monday, March 27, 8pm, at Salon Paraiso – Paseo de los Cocoteros 67, Nuevo Vallarta

Suggested donation: 200 pesos adults, 100 pesos children and students. Children age 5 and under are free.

This donation will support the orchestra’s new policy of providing free tickets to music schools, student organizations and other groups who would otherwise be unable to afford these concerts and enjoy the experience and cultural exposure that they offer. This couple of concerts will allow 300 students and families to attend the performance for free.