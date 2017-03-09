Private Estate Sale

When was the last time you went to an estate sale where inimitable works of art from internationally known artists were being sold? Ever attended an auction where precious Asian artifacts were being sold for a faction of its current market value? I mean, whole sellers don’t have better sale events than this! Come join me and Ropero de Jovany as we host the estate sale for one of PV’s beloved residents, Sid Goodman. Having an art collection spanning more than five decades, Sid has always had a passion for the arts. Through the years, he has become a regular at some of the America’s most notable galleries in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Cleveland. He carefully decorated his home and office with colorful, unique and well-known pieces. Sid’s fabulous 435m2 home is well dressed with artistic mediums such as: Kieff bronze sculptures, Shemi acrylics paintings, Toulouse-Lautrec lithographs and Hershman ilfochrome triptychs just to name a few!

Sid’s private collection also expands to the exquisite and fragile world of Cybis porcelain sculptures and delicate Steuben glass works. In addition to the gallery of artwork found nowhere else in Vallarta, there’s also a cache of mind-blowing ancient Asian artifacts, some dating back to the Ming dynasty! These precious antiques range from hundred year old Shan Buddha figures and centuries old decorative Japanese and Chinese pottery. As we make our way to the kitchen, you will find an assortment of culinary valuables that would make any chief, dinner party host and guest “ahhh” with joy. The cookery menu will consist of (but not limited to) classic T & E Dickenson silver cutlery for starters, followed by an assortment of 1970’s vintage Hellerware collectables and finished with an array of delightful yet practical utensils/knacks that will surely add both charm and simplicity to any kitchen.

As with any estate sale, each item has been categorized and documented, most of which have its own certificates of authenticity so you can be sure that the validity of your purchase is guaranteed authentic. Sid wishes to down size and feels that these precious pieces require a second lease on life.

Should you need help in coordinating an estate, moving or special sale….Give us a call, we are here to help. We, as professional liquidators, specialize in appraisals, vending and organizing all the details pertaining to your selling event. With that being said, we’ll see you at Sid’s place so don’t forget to bring your wallet!

