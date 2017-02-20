Predictably Unpredictable

I love Mexico’s unpredictability, but I admit I’m challenged watching the changing face of Old Town. “No no,” I murmur to the workmen covering my eyes as I walk past the eight story condo building going up on our corner. The rebar sticking out of the roof ensures the loss of Bay views and the neighborhood colonial hotel icon is buried beneath granite and cement.

This is “progress,” the construction worker tells me. Closing my eyes to streetscape changes over which I have no control, I open my eyes to embrace the daily delights of Mexico’s natural and cultural surprises. Swimming in our condo’s infinity pool, I stop to breathe in the beauty. I’m not alone. A docile iguana is sunbathing on the side sharing the view. A hummingbird flutters in and out of our open doors as I read on the terrace. And a reminder that not all taste buds are created equal, I gag on a jalapeño buried in the “no piquante salsa, Senora.” Another reason to laugh, let it go and move on.

Supermarkets layouts are at the top of my list of unpredictability. “I can’t find sugar,” my husband, Cal, says as we move our shopping cart slowly through the impenetrable maze of a large Mexican supemercado. “I’m sure we’ll find it and your mayonnaise too,” I say practicing optimistic patience, two words I should tattoo on my forearm. I know predicting anything here is a recipe for disaster, but old habits are hard to break. And Mexicans have the right to organize for their own shopping patterns, even if they make no sense. Cal’s frustration is showing and being a manly man, he refuses to ask an employee for help, not that anyone would understand him anyway. Cal has gone more than 17 years without a drink of alcohol. But he hasn’t gone for seven hours without sugar. And certainly not seven days without slathering on “real” mayonnaise. We have run out of both, hailed a taxi to Mega and now face turning over our Traders Joes and Safeway shopping patterns to making sense out of this mysterious maze. Aisle after aisle we use our conditioned radar to pursue mayonnaise. “It must be near the salad dressings,” and sugar, “must be near flour and other baking products.” Nada. We split up for a two person assault. “Found mayo,” I text. “Aisle 4.” Within minutes I see Cal’s straw hat with the recognizable hatband marching down the aisle. “Just what I thought.” he says sadly checking every mayo label on the shelf. “See the picture of that lime. It’s in everything!” “Donde mayonnaisa sin leemone?” I ask an employee stocking the shelves. I can tell she’s totally confused, but points to a few aisles to the left. We find the mustard, but no mayonnaise, returning to the jars of mayo where we choose one with a lime free picture on the label. “They’re not trying to mislead us,” I remind Cal. “They don’t want to disappoint us,” I say, having just read “Why Mexicans think and behave like they do.”

“I’m a woman. I will find sugar even if it takes an hour, I say, assuming it’s near the baking products. This makes sense, everyone knows. “Azucar? Harina? I say hunting down an employee blocking her attempt to get away. She doesn’t understand me and my pantomiming a rolling pin doesn’t help. “Tortillas.” I say. “Harina.” She leads me to the soup where, of course, tortillas and flour are on a nearby shelf. No sugar in sight. “Donde azucar? I ask, hoping to keep up our bonding exercise. She now leads me to the shelf where honey is displayed next to the jars of jam. I thank her and like an addict in search of my daily fix, storm down four more aisles running into Cal who’s had no luck either. “Hey, what are you doing here?,” Lupita from Fluvial comes up. “You don’t even cook!” she laughs. “We can’t find sugar.” I say. “Got any ideas?” “Oh sugar,” she laughs. “It’s over by the fruit.” “By the fruit?” Of course, how stupid of me. “Fruit has sugar in it.” We Americans learn a lot from our Mexican friends. On the way to the fruit department, I pass the Comida Italiana display where a package of sushi stands up next to the pasta. Unpredictable or predictable? We pay for our goods and rush home. Unpacking the box of “trash bolsas,” I realize these white bags have no bottoms. I’ll deal with that later as we quickly unpack the groceries and rush out to the folklorico concert scheduled for Los Arcos at 8:00 PM.

A crowd is gathered. A gleeful mix of international intergenerational people sitting on the steps await the uplifting national dance troupe. Children run free in the pit. Dogs strain on leashes and one lone clown in bizarre make up juggles with rubber balls. He looks more like a fright night, than fun sight, dragging up giggling teens from the audience and rousing the cheering crowd. Eight thirty. No troupe. Nine o’clock and people are leaving. “What happened?” I ask a father of three. No dancers?” “No, he laughs. Not tonight. “But the posters said tonight,” I say, again going for the predictable. It’s Mexico,” he laughs walking away with his family who clearly don’t care. “How was the concert?” my friends ask the next day. “It wasn’t,” I said. “We got Mexicuted,” I say using our favorite term for an event that never happens. The promotion said Sunday, but not “what Sunday!”

“You want folklorico, come up here,” our Sayulita friends suggest. “We’re having a special event with dancing and mariachis.” Cal and I hesitate for at least two seconds and agree, looking forward to the event while enjoying the youthful surf scene in this “pueblo magico.” We’ve got an hour before the event and head to Chava’s Huaraches, my favorite North side shoe store with a broader variety of shoes and sandals than I’ve seen in Vallarta. My shopaholic eyes land on a pair of sandals with black woven straps emblazoned with shiny metal pieces on top. Chava has my size. The straps on the left shoe are comfortable and the back strap fits over my narrow heel. “I love these,” I say. “I have twenty pairs of sandals but I don’t have these. Let me try on the right one.” I’m about to pay and leave when I look at the metal more closely. “Senor. The right one is silver, and the left is gold,” I say. “I’ll take the silver ones.” “Senora, this is the only pair in your size. The gold will turn silver.” “Really?” I ask feeling I’m being duped, but not able to control my appetite for the shoes. “Yes. You put the gold one in the sun for two weeks. It will turn silver, I promise,” he says looking at me with his long lashed brown eyes. I’m not stupid, and I want to believe. Chava has a toothy smile wider than the doorway of his shop. His face oozes “trust me.” “OK I say,” and for three weeks the silver sandal sits in the blazing sun on my terrace. I check the metal every day. Does it turn silver?” Well, after a month of sandal sun bathing, I guess they look more alike. Especially if I don’t have my glasses on. And I always get a laugh looking at my mismatched sandaled feet.

I love the surprises each day brings. And if I let it all in, peeling off the protective layers of Americana, the unpredictable becomes the predictable and I move deeper into the dance of spontaneity and change. After all, “it’s Mexico!”

Related