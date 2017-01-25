Playing All Day

Being an educator of young children and the coordinator of the American School of Puerto Vallarta’s early childhood program, I often hear people commenting on how great my job must be, in that I just “play all day”.

In my own, cozy little mind, lives a tiny creature with a very sarcastic bent to its character and a talent for wicked comebacks. It clamors to respond to this comment. But I’m a very nice Canadian who really doesn’t like embarrassing people, so I punch the creature down and answer with a smile and a “you bet!”

In reality, I do many things, most of which cannot even be loosely interpreted as playing. I am the Director of the Efficient Flow of Classroom Traffic, the Mediator of All Things Contentious Including Who is Actually “It” for Tag, the Facilitator of the Heated Debate on Topics which Seem to Be Going Nowhere Whatsoever, the Teller of What Had Better Be Interesting Stories , and the Wizard of the Three Second Shoe Tie.

And yes, we do play. We play a lot. Most people are in two schools of thought regarding play in our early childhood programs of today. On one side we have the people who would agree that play is essential in our preschool classrooms because children love to do it. After all, childhood is as fleeting as a young mother’s time alone in the bathroom, and they should be allowed to enjoy it as long as it lasts.

On the other side we have people who would agree that play is good and should happen, but that nowadays we need to prepare our children for life and also for primary school, and that the children’s educational time should not be completely spent playing, especially if parents are going to pay for it. So there should be some evidence that work is being done in addition to some fun on the playground.

I would like to throw my hat into this ring with a third viewpoint. What if play was not only a fun, relaxing part of childhood? What if play wasn’t just a way to unwind? What if, in actuality, play was the vehicle through which a young child viewed and interpreted her world? What if play was the way a young child learned best? What if, weird as it might sound, play is a child’s work?

This is, indeed, the findings of a great deal of current research being put into practice around the globe in many early childhood programs, and one that you’ll find in my own kindergarten classroom. You’ll also find me, sometimes in the middle of a busy bakery where students have built themselves an oven, a Mixmaster, and a pastry cutter out of cardboard and toilet paper rolls. Sometimes I’ll be found outside in a cardboard box igloo that students created with the help of an architect and an experienced igloo builder (my dad). Very often I won’t be able to shake your hand because mine will be covered in paper mache paste, paint, or sand, or all three, depending on the current investigation we are conducting.

You see, play can be purposeful, an intentional medium that educators use to spark the children’s curiosity and imagination. It can be a tool used to inspire a reluctant writer to create a blueprint for a castle that we then work on together, or a list of materials they need in order to build a veterinarian’s x-ray machine. It can be a way to motivate children to dig into texts to learn about the first men who walked on the moon so we could take a trip ourselves outside on the playground. It can be a looking glass that helps interpret confusing concepts to a young child for whom language doesn’t come as easily as it does to others.

To be honest, my job would be a lot easier if I could hand out some things to trace and a book to fill out. If I could just read a story or two, hand out some stickers and then send them out to kick the ball around, I would probably have a lot more free time after school. But I choose, instead, to teach children the way they learn, which take a lot of planning, investigation. It usually makes a very big mess. But the pay off, in spades, are students who seek answers to problems even when they don’t have to and a happy, loud, busy classroom where we learn because we really want to know.