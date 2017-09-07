Piel Canela and ‘Pearl’s Gurlz’ Drag Revue Returns To Incanto

The season continues to sizzle with outstanding entertainment and an unprecedented summer season of full houses at Incanto.

Piel Canela is one of the most popular and sought after music groups in Vallarta. Featuring guitarists Eduardo Leon and Fernando Huerta González, they join the roster of outstanding entertainment in Incanto’s popular piano bar on Sundays at 7:30, starting Sept. 3. You know them from many venues and public/private events in town, and for their incredible talent and affable personalities. Also on Sundays starting at 8pm in the piano bar, is Salsa Dancing and instruction by the handsome and talented dance instructor Francisco Ledesma. He’ll show you some hot moves and teach you how to dance salsa, or you can just sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Music & comedy drag revue, Pearl’s Gurlz, returns to Incanto for an extended run every Friday beginning Sept. 8 at 8:30pm. As seen recently on the hit TV series, Bachelor in Paradise, the show stars Angelica, Diva, Maury & Ghia. These four legendary drag performers will lip-synch their most popular music and hilarious comedy numbers. The talent and glamour will be over-the-top, with incredible likenesses of your favorite stars and gorgeous costumes! Incanto owner Tracy Parks hosts as Aunt Pearl, from ‘Greater Tuna’, as only ‘she’ can! Tickets are available at Incanto’s website.

Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers play Classic Rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms on Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks with Chris Kenny on guitar. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are on Saturdays at 5pm, and Loteria with Pearl and Bev will be held every third Saturday of the month at 5pm. Proceeds benefit local organizations. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays solo on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. He also plays at an earlier time on Fridays starting at 7pm. Also watch for Movie Nights coming soon to the main theater. From the cafe, Chef Jorge will prepare a special Mexican Independence Day menu on Sept. 15, including traditional Chiles en nogada from a secret recipe.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com.

