PHILIP BAUER AS JOHNNY CASH

For years, Philip Bauer worked as a salesman by day and a musician by night in his home town of Oklahoma City. Deep inside, he knew he was going to be successful, he just didn’t know how. But fate, like money, has a way of changing everything.

While playing in a local jazz trio, Philip began experimenting with impersonations of famous entertainers. And sometimes, just for fun, he would try them out on the audience. Turns out audiences got a big kick out of them, especially his take on Johnny Cash, so they became a regular part of the show.

Playing jazz, with an occasional interruption by Johnny Cash, was one thing. Making a full time career as a tribute artist wasn’t part of the plan. Until fate intervened. One night when Philip was in fine Johnny Cash form, someone in the audience recorded the show and uploaded it to YouTube. The result was something akin to “country music history”. Overnight, e-mails and phone calls began pouring in requesting interviews and offering good paying personal appearances. That was the push Philip needed. His salesman job was out the window and he was out the door – on his way to an exciting career as a world famous Johnny Cash tribute artist.

Since 2008, Philip has been on the road constantly. From Branson to Las Vegas, Chicago to Los Angeles, plus tours of Australia, Canada and Mexico, he has been working hard keeping the spirit of Johnny Cash alive. But his favourite moment was when he was invited to appear on an episode of AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands”, where he showed his mettle as a true world class entertainer. Johnny would have been proud.

Philip Bauer certainly has the steely look and the gravelly voice of Johnny Cash. But more importantly, he performs Cash’s songs in the casual, seemingly effortless way that made “the man in black” such an important musical icon. Some of the songs featured in Philip’s show are “I Walk The Line”, “A Boy Named Sue”, “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Ring Of Fire”. Every one a fitting tribute to J.R. Cash.

Philip appears in Mexico for the first time at The Luna Lounge in Bucerias on Thursday, March 2 and at El Rio BBQ in Paso Ancho on Monday, March 6. Details are available on the venue web sites and here in The Vallarta Tribune.

