PepPermint Cacao Smoothie

When you are always on the go and need quick recipes, smoothies are always a great way to start the day. Here is a delicious smoothie loaded with antioxidants, fiber, beneficial fats, vitamins, minerals, good digestion properties, protein, and flavor! If you want to begin to lose or manage your weight, adding whole foods to your diet is the answer. Not the word “diet.” Here is a great recipe that is as delicious as it is nutritious. You can drink it for breakfast or lunch and know that you are doing something good for you body.

12 oz of almond milk or cashew milk

1 small frozen banana

1 cup spinach or kale

2 tbsp hemp seeds

1.5 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp flax seeds or chia seeds

1 drop peppermint food grade essential oil

Two pitted dates to taste (optional)

You may even add a sliver of avocado (I know it sounds weird, but it makes it creamy, I promise)

Blend in a high-speed blender preferably, and add ice if needed.

If you like it less thick, take out the hemp seeds and the avocado…

Let me know what you think!

Marcella Castellanos is a bilingual certified healthy lifestyle who works with busy professionals and moms who want to gain more vitality, develop a healthier mindset and lose extra pounds. You can usually find her eating an avocado. You can visit her facebook page: MarcellasWellness, join her facebook community Vibrant Living by clicking HERE or visit her website:marcellacastellanos.com for new recipes, tips and vibrant living updates.