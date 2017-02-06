The People of Vallarta: Introducing Quetzal

If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere,” he says. Many claim they will “make it” in New York City, but sadly, more often than not, many do not.

Quetzal shares this statement with me; saying that by age of fifty (he is now thirty), he will be selling his paintings in art galleries throughout New York City. Given his talent, drive, commitment and passion, I (along with others) believe he will attain this desired goal.

Quetzal is a determined, skilled and highly imaginative young artist who moved to Puerto Vallarta (PV) three years ago. He once owned a small gallery in Mexico City and after selling five paintings in just one week, he decided to move to the city of his dreams; PV. In his short time being here, Quetzal has already firmly established himself in the local artists community. He is involved with various groups and his work is displayed in galleries throughout the city.

Last year, after seeing his potential, Natalie from Art Vallarta flew him to visit galleries in both New York and Montreal. Quetzal is both passionate and serious about his art. He dedicates sixteen hours a day to his work; “Art is my compulsion. I paint eight hours on personal work and eight hours on commercial art.” He also reads a lot, expanding his knowledge through political and philosophical material. “As I learn more, I expand more, and as I expand, I learn more.”

Quetzal continually challenges himself; his degree in graphic design is constantly enhanced through participation in fine arts workshops hosted by the famed Academia de San Carlos.

The first time I saw Quetzal’s work was one year ago; at the lively, filled to the brim Art Vallarta “Frida Festival.” When I entered this funky gallery, I spotted a large, unique interpretation of a dancing Frida Kahlo. As I stood back to admire this work, I was informed it had sold within hours of opening. “That’s Quetzal,” said the curator, “his work is incredible!” I nod and murmur in contemplative agreement. Fast forward to one year later. On a day of torrential rain, I attend the bustling River of Art Fundraiser at Oscars restaurant.

In amongst the numerous bodies, I spot a black and white painting of Frida Kahlo with a deer. While I lean over to examine how the artist managed to convey the deers’ softness through his brush, I see a young Mexican enter with another large, vividly coloured, Frida portrait. I follow the painting, but then step back to make room for those who rush forward to speak with him.

As I wait my turn, Collette Zarry suddenly appears and introduces me to the painter. It is Quetzal, the fellow I did not meet a year ago while viewing his work at Art Vallarta. I am taken aback by his youthful appearance — I assumed the artist who had created these beautiful works would be older; someone with decades more experience and intimate knowledge about colours, composition and the brush. It is clear that Quetzal is ahead of his time.

I edit this story while listening to speakers from the woman’s march in Washington D.C. Interestingly enough, many of Quetzals’ pain-tings are of women. I reach for my interview notes to locate a statement made by this talented young man. He tells me: “Art is a powerful weapon to make people understand many things.

All bad things–inequality, discrimination, racism; they can be put so beautifully through art. That is the real magic —to change peoples’ minds.” He hopes his work will inspire women and young girls “to reach their potential and know there are many more options in life than only marriage.”

I am left those words. Quetzal is a remarkable young artist; someone who lives in a predominately Macho culture, yet someone who still manages, to honour the other. I am not a betting woman, but in this case, I bet that Quetzal will “make it” in New York. If I were you (but I am not), I encourage you run (not walk), to the nearest gallery to buy one of his paintings.

This will not only be an invest-ment in your future, but also, an investment in the upcoming gene-ration of young women, and of the beauty in this world