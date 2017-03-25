People of PV: Jim Cash Wine Connoisseur, Collector and Custom Cellar Creator

By Helena Paivinen

He sits with quiet confidence; his posture at ease while eyes twinkle, at the joy of his life. Never could he have imagined finding himself here; as a young boy, he never dreamed that one day, he would be providing a service, to the likes of people such as Richard Branson, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

If you are a serious collector of fine wines, you may already know of this man. His name is Jim Cash; he is the founder of Revel Custom Wine Cellars, a virtual business from which he custom designs and builds, beautiful storage cellars, for the preservation of fine wines.

It is said that necessity is the mother of all invention. Through his growing interest in, and increasing collection of quality wines, Jim became dissatisfied with the current 100 year old, stagnant design of wine racks. He states the difficulty lies in pulling bottles out of the rack in order to read the labels. While doing so, there is always the potential danger of ruining a label, something which must be avoided in all serious collections.

Based upon two decades of experience and involvement in construction, Jim creates and designs custom wine storage; a service which to this day, he does not advertise. Jim’s work is all word of mouth with his solid reputation spreading via notable publications such as Forbes and Wine Spectator (in 2008, Wine Spectator was ranked by Luxury Institutes as ‘the’ business and consumer publication among wealthy readers). Satisfied customers willingly share photos of their now cherished, and beautifully custom designed, cellars. They are more than happy to share their experiences; and each one consistently gives high praise for the quality of Jim’s work.

Jim has obtained several patents, both for function and design (one being a clever idea of transforming Lazy Susan’s’ into the storage of wine). He smiles as he tells me, “I am the only person I know who has two University Degrees without ever having finished, my high school education.” In his teens, Jim was a rebel of sorts. School was ‘boring’ so he quit at age 17 and enlisted in the army. Eventually, Jim wrote and passed a high school equivalency test, and through a GI Bill, returned to University to complete both his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Finance and Economics.

While in University, on the last day of class, a professor challenged his students to locate and interview a business that was hiring. Jim’s interest was in historical renovations, so he decided to cold call the president of a construction business and soon found himself hired by this company. It is slightly ironic that one of Jim’s restorations included the Virginia State Capital Building, something that was designed by the well-known wine lover and collector, Thomas Jefferson (the book, Billionaires Vinegar, provides a wonderfully engaging account of Jefferson and the wine collecting world).

Jim’s wine cellars reside throughout North America, as well as in Australia and Europe. Jim ensures his designs include ‘Function First’ with Mahogany being the wood of his choice. He does not use stains nor varnishes in finishing his cabinetry; something which is apparently unheard of in the wine cellar industry.

He prefers natural wood as it is believed the off gases of finishing, particularly in such enclosed spaces, could penetrate glass, thus placing the wine in danger of being tainted. One unexpected benefit of not using varnish, is the invitingly rich, pleasant aroma of natural wood; a delightful scent which immediately strikes people, upon entering and opening, a wine cellar door.

When I asked if there was one thing he could change in his life, Jim states he would love to spend more time in magnificent Puerto Vallarta. He sings praise of the city and its’ exquisite range of restaurants and cuisine. Jim and his Spanish speaking (American) wife of twenty five years, plan in purchase and live in beautiful, Puerto Vallarta. He states he will continue with this work, as his virtual business allows him to design and build custom cabinets, without ever physically being in the wine storage space.