People of Puerto Vallarta Helen Mlynarski:  The Best Tropical Design

Last week I entered a local clothing store in Vallarta’s Old Town, expecting to interview and write a story about a local designer and her clothing boutique. Little did I know I would later find myself fascinated and immersed in information about fabrics. If you like to learn about and support local women in business, then this story is for you. Meet Helen Mlynarski; she designs and creates clothing, something she has been doing all her life. Ever since a child, she has loved fashion design. Helen remembers at age 12, trying on dresses during which time, she overheard the employees saying they could not wait for the clothing store to close for the day. She was astounded; Helen could not understand why anyone would ever want to leave such a fabulous place!

Now, Helen finds herself living her dream; she owns and operates her own clothing boutique (named MAADRI); tucked almost hidden away, in the delightful Old Town Plaza Romy (on the corner of Francisco Madero & Emiliano Zapata).

Helen Mlynarski was born in Los Angeles (USA) and it was there, she began her career. Helen’s passion is textiles, working in textile design over the years and after selling her condo in LA; she has, for the past three years, lived full time in Puerto Vallarta. Her first exposure to this beautiful city was 27 years ago; “I have always loved Mexico,” she says.

In supporting the local economy, Helen employs women in Puerto Vallarta to sew her clothing; so when you purchase Helen’s designs, you also support hard working nationals living in this city.

The happiest times for Helen are while she is busy creating. During our interview, I comment on the dress she is wearing; it is stylish yet causal, the fabric soft and lightweight. “I love textiles,” she exclaims; her current clothing line consists of breathable fabrics, including imported linen and high quality cotton. Another fabric she works with is rayon (viscose).

While my favourite clothing is usually made of natural fibres (silk, cotton, linen), I find rayon is often the best overall material for its’ vibrant colours, easy care and breeziness. Rayon is lightweight, flowing, and soft to the touch. It is versatile and can provide the same comfort as natural fibres. For Puerto Vallarta it is the perfect fabric; rayon is highly absorbent and does not insulate body heat. Maadri offers a selection of beautifully tie-died rayon kaftans that are both sophisticated and comfortable.

Helen also uses linen, a staple in the tropics. Studies indicate that people wearing linen in hot weather, experience a skin temperature 3-4 degrees Celsius cooler than those similarly dressed in cotton or silk. Amazingly, one source claims that linen pants, when worn with long sleeved shirts, actually keep you cooler than shorts with light cotton tee-shirts! Conveniently, Helen has a selection of linen pants for men and women available as well!

Linen is amazing and there is a reason it is worn freely in the tropics. Crisper than cotton it is known as the world’s strongest natural fibre. It is naturally wicking; a high grade alternative to ubiquitous cotton. Linen is highly absorbent and quickly removes perspiration from skin; it can absorb 20% – 25% of its’ dry weight before giving a feeling of being damp or wet. In addition, it is lint free, non-allergenic and contains a natural insect repellant. Linen provides UV protection from the sun, has natural antibacterial properties and protects against chemical exposure by filtering out dust and daily particulate pollution (from traffic etc).

When creating the concept for her boutique, Helen chose rayon, cotton and linen because they are best suited for Puerto Vallarta’s hot, humid climate. Her style is causal elegance; her designs do not constrain or cling to the body. Everything is machine washable and requires no ironing. Helen’s favourite design is a t-shirt dress; perfect for those hot summer months.

Helens’ white linen pieces consistently sell out; she finds that while people up north tend to wear black, they prefer white in Puerto Vallarta. Despite this, Helen has designed a classic little black dress; a must-have for every woman’s wardrobe, along with linen drawstring pants, dresses and kaftans. Her designs also include men shirts, which have a causal dressy style perfect for dinner on the malecon.

Maadri

Plaza Romy, Old Town

helenska@outlook.com