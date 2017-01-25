QUE PASO AT UDG – CUC

The spring semester is in full swing with over 5000 students enrolled. There are always lots of big events and this year will be no exception. The FICPV 17 (International Festival Cinema in Puerto Vallarta) will run from March 13 to 24.

This years featured country is Germany.

Free Classes For Seniors

Enrolment for the 2017 SUAM classes is now open and classes begin soon. The University of Guadalajara, Coastal Campus (SUAM PROGRAM) was created in 2012 with the main objective to integrate and educate senior citizens in the region. It is designed to offer academic, intellectual, recreational and artistic courses and the opportunity for social interaction for people over the age of 60.

SUAM offers to meet the particular needs of the individual users and offers courses and workshops in a variety of different and interesting areas, such as Art and Culture, Computing and Languages, Humanities, Health and Psychology.

SUAM courses and workshops: Generally courses are about 20 hour’s in duration and are spread over two and a half months. Students can spend 2 – 4 hours each week depending on their objectives and the contents of the course.

Schedule: 9am to 2 pm Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm Saturday.

SUAM offers the following classes and activities:

Health, Tai Chi, Yoga, Nutrition

Humanities, Family Law

Wonders of the world: Art, History, Literature, and Nature.

Regional architecture and the Western Mexico Mountains.

Natural richness of the Bay of Banderas

Poetry and reading workshops

Computing – Basic and intermediate levels

Languages- Basic and Intermediate level English and Spanish

Dance, Drawing and Painting, Creativity with recycled material.

Cooking and Popular culture.

For more information contact the SUAM Program At 322 226 2200 EXT. 66290 or 66304 or suam@cuc.udg.mx

If you are one of the many people who want to take beginners or intermediate Spanish, Dr. Cecilia Shibya PH.D and her staff encourages you to enroll ASAP. You can enroll at ceciliasshibya@hotmail.com

CINEMA CUC

As many of you know every Wednesday and Friday at 1pm the UdG shows movies in the air-conditioned auditorium. The ones on Wednesday have a musical theme, and on Friday the movies are from around the world. On February 1 we will be showing a 1970 concert by THE DOORS with lead singer Jim Morrison. And later in February we will be showing concerts of Diego el Cigala, Muse and Led Zeppelin. For a full listing go to the UdG CUC web site: www.cuc.udg.mx

