Que Paso at UDG CUC

On Monday, March 13 The FICPV #17 will begin.

Join me at 6pm at the Los Arcos amphitheater on the Malecon. I will be hosting the first movie, “El Charro de Toluqilla”. This film was filmed around Guadalajara. Both the Director Jose Villalobos and star of the movie, Jamie Garcia will be at the screening. After the movie Jose and Jamie will take comments and answer questions about the movie. How often do you have a chance to watch a film and then talk in person to the director and star of the movie? It is a great movie and I encourage all to attend.

On Wednesday March 15 at 6 pm will be the Grand Opening Gala held at the University’s Main Auditorium. We will be showing the movie, ‘Train Drivers Diary’. by Director Milos Radovic, staring Lazar Ristovski. This 2016 movie that I know you will enjoy.

The star of the movie, Lazar Ristovski, Will be there. There will be an open reception after the movie.

For a complete schedule of all the events go to the official web site.

www.ficpv.cuc.udg.mx

“The length of a film should be directly related to the endurance of the human bladder.” Alfred Hitchcock

See you at the movies!

Michael

Michael Nolen is the host of ‘The Good Morning Wake Up Show,’ which is broadcast as part of the University of Guadalajara’s 104.3 FM radio station at the CUC campus in Puerto Vallarta. Every Saturday at 9 AM

