The biggest news of 2016 is the completion of Casa Connor! In 2011 Casa Connor was a dream for Peter & Teena Oudman and it has been their life and breath for the past five years.

The couple has dedicated themselves to building a facility for children with special needs with the help of a dedicated board of directors and many compassionate donors. Their vision was focused on building a facility that could have the space, required equipment and respite capacity for disabled children; one that would make the children feel special.

Their passion has been driven by their grandson Connor who passed away in 2011 from Hunters Syndrome at the age of 15. Grateful for the compassion and care that Connor received throughout his short life span, Peter and Teena wanted to give back by helping the special needs community of Pasitos de Luz in the Bay of Banderas.

Their vision was to build a castle for Pasitos children so the children could feel magic in their lives every day. These dreams have become a reality and were enabled through the generosity of Peter and Teena Oudman and an amazing number of people who donated time, effort and funds. Sincerest thanks, gratitude and our hearts go out to Eagle Wings, Bachas Restaurant, Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta, Now Amber Puerto Vallarta, Brian Collins family, Weenings family, Emmanuel Christian Reformed Church in Calgary and to the many, many more anonymous and other donors. A million thank yous – mil gracias.

Casa Connor is now ready to start offering services!! From January 9,2017 the children of Pasitos de Luz will be transported by bus and van from Monday to Friday to their new wonderful space. In addition, the new facility will increase our capacity for more children to receive daily attention and services.

The current facilities located at Exiquio Corona 545 Col Bobadilla, will serve as a collection point for children. In addition, the current site will remain open to provide physical therapy services to children who only attend for one-hour therapy sessions.

Casa Connor is ready, but we still need your help, please. The building needs to be equipped with items such as tables, chairs, beds, chalkboards, televisions, mattresses, etc. If you are able to help and are interested in learning more about what kind of furniture is needed at Casa Connor, please send an email to donate@pasitosdeluz.org.

Watch for more information on our Casa Connor Open House Thursday February 9th at 10:00 am! Please hold the date to visit us!

Padrino Program – We are looking for 500 sponsors who can help with $30 US per month or $300 US per year. In this way we will ensure we can provide care, therapy, education and treatments for the children at Casa Connor. Please visit http://www.pasitosdeluz.org/campaing and discover how you can change a child’s life.

Best Wishes for Happiest Holidays!

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all of your help and for believing in Pasitos de Luz.

Everyday we are thankful for everything we receive from you and for the joy we receive from Pasitos de Luz children!

Our donors make everything possible! We receive no ongoing government funding and rely on private donations. In addition to the donors who helped make Casa Connor a reality, we also want to express our deepest gratitude to the Canadian Children’s Shelter of Hope and the United States Children’s Shelter of Hope who facilitate donations and tax receipts in excess of $100,000 pesos annually. Secrets, Now Amber, Mayan Rental, Dahl Foundation, Richard Reed Foundation, Eagle Wings Foundation, Oxxo and Sorianna have also provided financial donations of $100,000 pesos or more. Donations in excess of $50,000 pesos are deeply appreciated from Hard Rock Hotel, Elengorn Realtors, and New Life Line. And to all our donors – thank you from the bottom of our hearts- every peso helps!

