Paco Ojeda Presents ‘Great Jazz Vocalists Of The 20th Century’ and Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones Dances at Incanto

Captivating storyteller, professional musician and journalist, Paco Ojeda is back! The new series, titled ‘Paco Ojeda on Music’ begins with several all-new educating music appreciation lectures starting with ‘Great Jazz Vocalists Of The 20th Century’. This entertaining lecture will feature audio and video snippets of some of the best jazz voices in music. The audience will also discover the particular skills jazz singers must develop to stand out among their peers, and the subtle, yet important difference between a singer and a vocalist. “I love getting people excited about new music trends, or helping them discover new insight on material they already know,” commented the musicologist, whose lectures are always complemented with audio and video examples, along with the occasional participation of special musician guests including Kim Kuzma, Alain Perreault, Piel Canela, Bohemia Viva and Renee Armand. Ojeda graduated from Berklee College of Music and pursued choral conducting studies at New England Conservatory of Music. For the past five years, he has presented over fifty lectures on diverse music-related topics. “Having collaborated with Paco before, we are thrilled to have him here at Incanto,” said Incanto’s owner Tracy Parks. This one-time event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4pm.

Celebrating their one year anniversary this month, Ballet Folklórico Tradiciones features some of the colorful traditional dances of Mexico. They will perform the ‘Dance of the Machetes’ from Nayarit and as the Charros and ladies of Jalisco, among several others. The group was founded in 2016 by Director and Choreographer Alexis Guadalupe Jimon Garcia. Adults and youngsters between the ages of 6 and 14 will perform. The group has been invited to represent Mexico and the state of Jalisco in Shanghai, China at an International Folk Art Festival in September. Shows are Aug. 18 & 19 at 7pm.

Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers play Classic Rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Carlos & Tongo play Latin/Cuban rhythms on Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks with Chris Kenny on guitar. Fridays at 7:30pm is ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Salvatore on piano. Loteria with Bev will take the place of Bingo with Pearl fundraisers on Saturdays in August. Drag personality/Incanto Marketing Director Beverly Fairfax will host. Proceeds benefit Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones who will also perform. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm (also on Fridays at 10pm). Azúca plays Gypsy Swing/Latin Jazz at 7:30pm on Sundays, with Salsa dancing and lessons with professional dance instructor Francisco Ledesma at 8pm.

