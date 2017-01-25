Organic Love – Healthy food for the soul

In the little organic kitchen & shop located in the quiet fishing village of La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, owner and operator Alef has made a promise to present a healthy, tasty and nutritional alternative to our neighbors, friends, guests and to whomever ventures into this village.

At Organic Love, located at Calle Delphín 14 it’s possible to eat tasty and exciting flavors and feel confident that you are eating natural and with great respect towards our planet.

This newly opened restaurant offers breakfasts with eggs that are locally produced on an organic farm and vegetables that are farmed in our area and grown naturally without chemicals, as well as plates of organic yogurt and fresh fruit served with homemade granola and gluten-free seeds.

Perhaps most well-known for their large variety of fresh drinks, hot or cold, smoothies, juices and homemade kombucha as well as a variety of coffee drinks, they have anything you might desire to start your day, to have the energy to get through your day, something sweet to end the day and even something to help cure that hangover so you can enjoy another day at the beach.

For your lunch Organic Love offers a whole wheat bread that they make in their kitchen. They mix bread flour with whole wheat flour and add flax seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut oil, Himalayan salt and a whole bunch of Mexican compassion, then slice it in half and fill it with calabaza fried in organic coconut oil, avocado, pickled cabbage and a selection of seasonal vegetables and organic salads.

Another delicious dish offered is a fusion of an Italian pesto and spirals of lightly fried zucchini. This dish is a favorite among the regulars because it’s truly a vegan alternative to eating a pasta.

Look no further for something to satisfy your sweet tooth. There is an ever changing selection of desserts, cakes and cookies, oftentimes vegan and gluten-free.

Organic Love is proud to have the best quality in ingredients with the majority of items used in the kitchen having been farmed locally and when it’s possible they will select organic. They strive to take care of every detail from the earth to the plate so that everything is cooked and prepared to maintain the freshness and the nutritional value.

Be sure to visit this charming new dining spot to learn even more about their efforts. Easy to find they are located in La Cruz just across from Philo’s Real Estate Office