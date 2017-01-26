OPEN WIDE!

One of the many beautiful things about living in Puerto Vallarta is the beautiful smile that Mexicans give to us and to each other. “Your perfect smile is someone’s heartbeat! Keep your smile perfect,” is an important message when it comes to looking after your own teeth as well as those of your children.

But in many rural areas no dental care is available and when children do show up for their first dental exam they have an average of between 11 and 13 cavities. Their smiles are no longer perfect! These children and their families live away from the roads and the bus routes. They live in small villages in the jungle, where they eke out a living by raising crops or along the coast in fishing villages where the only transportation is by boat.

Boca de Tomatlan is a fishing village that’s a 30 minutes bus ride south of Puerto Vallarta and serves even smaller settlements including Las Animas, Quimixto, Los Juntas-Los Veranos, Mismaloya, Yalapa and Pizota. It is the place where the International Friendship Club (IFC) and one of Boca’s residents have established a dental outreach program to keep smiles perfect.

Christina Martell, is an ex-pat American who has lived in Boca De Tomatlan with her husband for eleven years and during that time noticed many of the local children suffer from a total lack of dental care. Three years ago she found a dentist in Puerto Vallarta, Dr. Gerardo Mijares Valles, who would provide almost-free dental care to any schoolchild from Boca who Christina could drive to his clinic. It was agreed that he would provide a free examination and cleaning for the kids and that they would pay him 40 pesos (2 $USD) for each cavity he filled. The International Friendship Club (IFC) agreed to pay any shortfall between Dr. Gerardo’s regular schedule of payments and the amount he recovers from the kids. If the children are unable to pay the full amount, IFC covers the shortfall.

Teachers, parents and children know that every Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 Christina’s vehicle will be leaving Boca for a trip to the dentist, that Dr. Gerardo will ask each of them to “Open Wide” once they are sitting in his dental chair and after the ordeal Christina will provide pizza at Costco before the drive home to Boca. Parents know that all the children will be safely back there by 8:00pm. Dr. Gerardo also instructs the children about dental hygiene and the need to brush their teeth every night and morning with toothpaste. However, toothpaste is expensive for these families and baking soda is the cheaper alternative.

As well as providing free transportation to the dentist in Puerto Vallarta each week Christina also became very concerned that there was no community health or dental care in the village and decided to press for change. As a result of her efforts, and the support of Rotary Club Sur in P.V. and of the local ejido council, a community clinic has been built in Boca to house the dental clinic, two emergency hospital beds and doctors’ offices. The money was raised through a 3-for-1 financing program for community projects that exists between Mexico and the USA. An Immigrant Club in California raised funds there and the three levels of Mexican government have matched these funds. It has been a great effort in co-operation.

Now, however, the dental clinic in Boca consists of a bare room. There is no fan, air-conditioner, light fixture, dental chair, x-ray equipment or supplies that are necessary to practice dentistry. But the International Friendship Club (IFC) has committed to donate $60,000 pesos to buy the equipment necessary and to get the clinic up and running.

IFC is able to support this dental outreach program in Boca de Tomatlan and more than twenty charities and other programs only because of the generosity of the homeowners who open their homes to the IFC Home Tours every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the generosity of the visitors who pay the $600 pesos to take the Home Tours and the hours and hours that many volunteers give to the club. The kids in Boca and clients of the other IFC charities thank you.