“ONLY THE LONELY”* Michael Danckert’s Thrilling Tribute To Roy Orbison

Even as a young teenager, Roy Orbison knew his future would be as a rock’n’roll singer. To combat his nearsightedness and white hair, caused by childhood illness, he bought a pair of horn-rimmed glasses and dyed his hair black, giving himself the unique look later popularized by fellow Texan Buddy Holly. In 1954, he recorded his first record, called “Ooby Dooby”. It wasn’t an immediate hit, but he was a patient guy. He honed his skills as a singer, guitarist and songwriter. In 1960, his patience began to pay off and by 1964 he had placed 22 songs in the Top 40. He went on to enjoy the popular recording star’s life he had imagined as a youth, until his death in 1988.

Re-creating the look, sound and mood of a Roy Orbison concert is no job for amateurs. It takes the vocal range of an opera singer and first rate guitar playing. Talented Michael Danckert, from Toronto, pulls if off amazingly well. On stage, his quiet confidence and incredible four-octave voice bring the late star back to life in a seemingly effortless way.

As a teenager, Michael spent countless hours working on his playing technique. The payoff has been a successful career as an in-demand, top drawer musician and singer, at home in any situation. Over the past 15 years, Michael has wowed Canadian audiences in locations as diverse as Legions, concert halls, casino lounges and corporate venues.

One of the toughest challenges facing any tribute artist is choosing the right songs. Some performers forget that their audience came to hear the songs they know and love. Not obscure, difficult songs that serve only to show off the performer’s vocal prowess or musicianship. No Matter how easy a song is to perform, or how many times a performer has done it, if it was a hit, one can be pretty certain it’s one the audience is expecting to hear. In this case, the old showbiz saying “give’em what they paid for” rules.

Michael Danckert knows the songs Orbison’s fans want to hear. That’s why his show includes dozens of his hits. Songs like “Pretty Woman”, “Only The Lonely”, “Running Scared”, “Crying”, “Uptown”, “In Dreams” and newer hits, like “California Blue”. As a seasoned entertainer, Michael knows his material and most importantly, knows his audience, which is why they return to his shows time after time. Michael will perform his Roy Orbison tribute for the first time in Mexico on February 2nd at The Luna Lounge in Bucerias and February 4th at El Rio BBQ in Paso Ancho. Details on their web sites.

