On your next visit to PV…

Many of our readers stay here in Puerto Vallarta in hotels, all-inclusive resorts and time-shares and eat food that they would normally eat in Canada or the USA but next time you’re in town it might be fun for you to try a bed and breakfast or rent a villa for you and a few friends. You will have plenty to choose from and, best of all, if you take an IFC Home Tour in the next few days you might be able to check one or more of them out.

The International Friendship Club (IFC) has been operating the Home Tours for 30 years and donates all of the profits earned to its cleft palate program, its dental outreach program and 21 different charities in the area.

Very generous homeowners open their homes for the IFC to show to visitors and residents. Comfortable, air-conditioned buses take travellers to four homes that are overlooking the ocean or concealed behind high walls. Some have spectacular art and furnishings or waterfalls, fountains and other unusual architectural features. Many of them are owned and occupied as a private residence, some are for sale or rent and some are operated as B&Bs. In all instances, our visitors can see for themselves what it would be like to live here under differing circumstances.

One of the B&Bs in P.V. that is open to the IFC Home Tours is Hacienda Mosaico which is owned by Sam Leonard, an artist who has lived and worked in Puerto Vallarta for many years, and has been a supporter of the IFC Home Tours for over ten years. Her walled garden hacienda with swimming pool and inviting common areas is as relaxing as it gets. Art, both natural and woman-made abounds! The lush garden is home to mango, guayaba, and banana trees, along with flowering ginger, hibiscus, jasmine, bird of paradise as well as the ever-present bougainvillea. Hacienda Mosaico is located in Colonia Versalles, a typical upscale Mexican neighbourhood that affords visitors a chance to experience the charm of daily life in old Mexico. You will find cobbled streets, where tortillerias and markets cater to the locals rather than the tourists but where the beach is just a few steps away.

Another stop on the Home Tours might be at Hacienda Escondida. It’s in an interesting location right in the heart of old town but shielded from the hustle and bustle by a high wall. It’s a favourite with our customers as a place to see but is also rated very highly by reviewers on Trip Advisor, one of whom wrote in December… This beautiful Hacienda is nestled in the Zona Romantica. The gardens and rooms are really gorgeous and nothing is too much trouble for the owner, Scott. In all my travels, I have not come across another guesthouse with so many thoughtful touches. It was exceptionally clean and well tended. Unlike many other hotels in Puerto Vallarta, Hacienda Escondida is situated in the ‘real’ old town with cobbled streets yet a short walk to the white sands.

If a big birthday or anniversary is in the future you might like to wander around Casa La Villita, another supporter of the Home Tours that visitors always enjoy. It is a spectacular 14-bedroom villa decorated in bright colours with Mexican artwork, including the traditional artisan telavera. Meals can be prepared for you by the staff while you lounge by the pool or watch for whales and dolphins from the rooftop deck and, of course, watch the sun set into the Pacific. This place is spectacular. Get a group together and come on down!

Tickets for the IFC Home Tours are limited so it is advisable to book online at http://www.toursforvallarta.com or to pick them up at the office (located upstairs at the northeast corner of the bridge where Insurgentes crosses the River Cuale) between 9:00 and 1:30. They do go on sale at the Sea Monkey (Aquiles Sedan at the beach) at 9:00am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which is where the tours leave from at 10:30. Stairs and cobbled streets are a fact of life in PV so travellers on the tours should be mobile enough to cope with them. All profits are used to make life better for Mexicans living here so it’s a good cause to support and a fun thing to do.